GARY — A yearly tradition in Gary, city government is expected to rely on short-term loans again to keep operations running during the first six months of 2019.
The City Council’s Finance Committee vetted an ordinance Tuesday night that would allow the city to borrow in the form of a tax anticipation warrants to maintain the district’s cash flow until it receives delayed county tax payments in June and October.
Gary can borrow up to $25 million for the General Fund and $700,000 for Parks and Recreation — or 80 percent of total taxes levied in 2019, per Indiana statute — according to Curtis Whittaker, a certified public accountant and financial consultant for Gary.
For years, the city has been on the verge of running out of cash, forcing government to borrow in the form of tax anticipation warrants, from the pension fund, TIF districts and other means.
Whittaker said the city expects to receive $30 million in property tax revenue in 2019. On paper, Gary would have received $72 million in tax revenue, if not for the state-mandated tax caps that will result in a loss of $42 million next year, Whittaker said.
Council President Ronald Brewer said the city's leaders "suffer trying to run this city because of" tax caps.
Counciman at-large Michael A. Brown said 2020 is weighing on the minds of many communities because of the impact of the circuit tax breakers, but it should not be a major concern in Gary.
Local governments are expected to take a big financial hit in 2020, when debt incurred prior to July 1, 2008 will be included in calculating property tax caps.
Whittaker responded: “2020, for us, is not as big of a concern. It’s a concern for those who have general obligations, debt outstanding outside of the tax caps. Thankfully, we don’t have any debt that is currently outside of the tax caps, but because we are part of this, there will be some small impact on us. Maybe another half million loss in revenue in 2020."
“A lot of them will be experiencing some of what we’ve been experiencing,” Whittaker added. “It will be interesting.”
Councilman at-large Herbert Smith quipped: “That’s when we’ll see a solution, when everybody’s hurting.”
The city continues to struggle with property tax collections due to population losses, inability to collect on unclaimed estate properties and from property owners that outright ignore their tax bills after purchasing properties for cheap at tax sales or auction.