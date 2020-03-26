Gary Diocese confirms churches will remain closed to the public through Easter

While church life continues through the COVID-19 outbreak, local Roman Catholics looking forward to Holy Week services will find their churches still closed.
On March 17, Bishop Robert McClory of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Gary issued a statement he never thought he’d be making in his new assignment: the suspension of all weekday and weekend public Masses. The decision, made in conjunction with the other four Catholic dioceses in Indiana, was made, McClory said, in a “spirit of charity and caring for the common good.”
Nine days later, on Thursday, McClory said in a letter that the suspension of public celebrations of Mass will continue past Easter, which this year is April 12. That includes all of Holy Week starting April 5 with Palm Sunday, followed by Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday.
McClory’s letter states, “As we approach Holy Week, it is clear that our current limitations will remain in effect. All Masses will continue to be offered only privately until sometime after Easter. This is not easy news to absorb, nor is it easy for me to share.”
As the bishop explained, “Holy Week is the high point of our year and this is an incredible sacrifice we are making for the health and well-being of all — and for the common good.”
Not only does the week relive the Last Supper, and Jesus’ death and resurrection, but it also includes the Chrism Mass on Holy Thursday for blessing of sacred oils and the welcoming of new Catholics on Holy Saturday.
McClory said this year’s Chrism Mass will be celebrated privately and livestreamed from Holy Angels Cathedral on Monday, April 6 at 11 a.m. An event that typically involves all the priests and parishes of the diocese will be limited this year to the bishop and the four priest-deans of the diocese.
The bishop encouraged the faithful to “intensify your prayer life. We are in this together. Call upon new and creative ways to express our love for others.”
The diocesan website includes an online celebration of the Mass and praying of the Rosary, along with a listing of parishes live streaming their weekend and weekdays Masses.
At the conclusion of his live-streamed Mass on Sunday, McClory encouraged Catholics to pray at noon and 6 p.m. two simple prayers: “Jesus, I trust in you” or “Our Lady of Lourdes, pray for us.”
The Archdiocese of Chicago had already suspended the public portion of the Chrism Mass, postponing the distribution of holy oils until the current health situation has abated. All Palm Sunday and Holy Week parish liturgies have been suspended and the Holy Saturday reception of new Catholics has been postponed.
Colleen Rabine, communications director for the Diocese of Gary, said ceremonies for welcoming of new Catholics will be left to individual parish leadership, following church rules.
