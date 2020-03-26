Gary Diocese confirms churches will remain closed to the public through Easter

While church life continues through the COVID-19 outbreak, local Roman Catholics looking forward to Holy Week services will find their churches still closed.

On March 17, Bishop Robert McClory of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Gary issued a statement he never thought he’d be making in his new assignment: the suspension of all weekday and weekend public Masses. The decision, made in conjunction with the other four Catholic dioceses in Indiana, was made, McClory said, in a “spirit of charity and caring for the common good.”

Nine days later, on Thursday, McClory said in a letter that the suspension of public celebrations of Mass will continue past Easter, which this year is April 12. That includes all of Holy Week starting April 5 with Palm Sunday, followed by Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday.

McClory’s letter states, “As we approach Holy Week, it is clear that our current limitations will remain in effect. All Masses will continue to be offered only privately until sometime after Easter. This is not easy news to absorb, nor is it easy for me to share.”

As the bishop explained, “Holy Week is the high point of our year and this is an incredible sacrifice we are making for the health and well-being of all — and for the common good.”