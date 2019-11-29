GARY — At its upcoming Tuesday meeting, the Common Council is expected to endorse the city’s new long-term comprehensive plan, crafted as a road map for future business and housing development and the reservation of open green space.
The 400-plus-page document is the result of a series of community meetings over a multi-year period, data mining by staff, and an extensive review of past city comprehensive plans that sat on shelves and resulted in little to no action.
The plan calls for a change to existing land use patterns and an aggressive approach to turning vacant, blighted land into assets for redevelopment and growth.
One of the key findings is Gary’s large swaths of land are both a blessing and a curse.
Most the land was zoned decades ago for single-family housing to support U.S. Steel Gary Works’ employees, but today’s Gary lacks the same population and there is not enough acreage designated for employment, the team which crafted the report found.
“Lack of planning in Gary’s early development and poor land-use decisions in recent decades have resulted in impractical and conflicting land-use patterns across the city, with residential neighborhoods too close to heavy industry and heavy rail, and industrial lands directly abutting sensitive natural habitats,” the report states.
Largely vacant residential areas can serve a new role for Gary in the future, officials have said.
The document analyzes land use in Gary's 12 neighborhoods, pointing to a need for flexible zoning in some residential areas, such as ones near Buffington Park in Emerson, that are distressed with high vacancy rates and disinvestment.
“In many cases, residential dwellings will exist alongside community-maintained recreational spaces, productive landscapes (e.g. community gardens), and blue/green infrastructure such as stormwater parks. These areas could ultimately transition to another land use over time,” the report suggests.
Parts of the city, including areas of Pulaski, have been designated as a “Transition to Employment” zone, which means it’s a severely distressed residential neighborhood where population loss is past a tipping point.
“These areas will no longer be maintained as traditional residential neighborhoods and will instead transition over time to serve another purpose for Gary’s future,” the report states.
AJ Bytnar, director of Gary redevelopment, said to make the South Shore double-tracking project successful in Gary’s Miller section, the city must push for a higher density of residential homes in the neighborhood to draw in business.
Bytnar said that's one way the city may see neighborhoods change in the coming years under this road map.
At a recent Finance Committee meeting, Gary resident Jim Nowacki questioned why the plan is being approved by a city administration that won’t be here come Jan. 1 — when Lake County Assessor Jerome Prince takes over in the mayor’s office and some council seats change hands, too.
Gary Council President Ron Brewer, D-at large, said the city had to create a new comprehensive plan to replace the 2008 one because the city doesn’t have the population it had even 10 years ago.
“This is a guiding document on how we’re going to operate the city. We have to have something, a road map that’s going to take you to development and bring businesses to this city,” Brewer said. “You need that.”
Other key findings include:
- Residents and business owners are worried that Gary’s size makes it hard to maintain; the city’s physical condition, namely blight, was the number one concern voiced by residents in neighborhood workshops.
- Investments serve the greatest benefit in and around existing community anchors and activity centers like Indiana University Northwest, Downtown, Lake Street, the Gary-Chicago International Airport, and along Broadway in Glen Park.
- Gary’s extensive natural assets are both valued by residents who enjoy them, and provide potential as the infrastructure is modernized and flooding managed.