GARY — A firefighter was taken to a hospital late Monday after falling through a hole while battling a blaze in the city's Black Oak section, an official said.
Gary firefighters were dispatched about 11 p.m. to the 5800 block of West 29th Place, Chief of Operations Mark Jones said.
As they arrived, firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames at the abandoned home, he said.
The firefighter fell through a hole that was burned by the fire, Jones said.
The firefighter was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary and treated for a broken index finger and three bruised ribs, he said. He was later released, but will not return to work until cleared by doctors.
The home sustained heavy damage, Jones said.