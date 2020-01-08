GARY — A year after a Gary ministry began hosting a pay-what-you-can cafe, the group has expanded to delivering meals to seniors, boarding up abandoned schools and feeding a different block of Gary every week.
Now the leaders of the grassroots movement are asking the rest of the city to “follow lead."
“We wanted to create something where we can feed a whole block of the community,” LaJuan Clemons said. “We grew up knowing who our neighbors are. We want people to come together again."
Family Life Community Center Inc., a come-as-you are, pay-as-you-can ministry, was dreamed up by Clemons and his wife, Tamika. The Gary couple's latest venture includes a “Block Grub Party,” where neighbors of one Gary block are invited to gather at the center for a weekly free meal.
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince and LaJuan Clemons are singing in tune, literally, since the two did a karaoke duet at the first Block Grub Party on Dec. 6, where 76 meals were served to Gary residents.
“They do really valuable service to the community, and it goes beyond just the community center,” Prince said. “They’re engaged in beautification projects throughout the city and construction. I feel encouraged by these efforts, when we see people stepping up to provide necessary resources, it’s our responsibility to assist those efforts. We want to support them to continue to do great work.”
Prince said he’s hosted at least a dozen events at Family Life Community Center this year and plans to use the venue more now that he's mayor.
'It takes a village'
In November 2016, the Clemonses purchased the building at 565 Massachusetts St. in Gary, which was once a firefighters’ union hall. Over the past year, the Clemonses developed a vision of a community-supported ministry where people could pay what they could afford for food and services alike. Some pay a nickel, while others dish out as much as $100.
Every morning, volunteers whip up chicken and waffles, eggs, hash browns, sausage, bacon, breakfast sandwiches, oatmeal, fish and more. This year they began doing home deliveries for senior citizens for a few dollars per delivered dish.
“It takes a village, it truly does,” LaJuan Clemons said. “We took something that we made out of nothing, and we’re still here doing what needs to be done. You got to believe in your people.”
People from all walks of life step through the ministry's doors, from the city’s homeless to police officers and city officials. Most recently, boxing champion and Gary native Mary “Merciless” McGee visited her roots, bringing with her the International Federal Boxing Federation super lightweight belt she won Dec. 5 in New York.
As the first Block Grub Party was underway, an elderly couple played piano and sang while children danced and played around them. Adults chatted at the tables, and neighbors greeted each other with hugs. Tamika Clemons said the Family Life Community Center often resembles a giant living room after a family meal.
Louis and Geraldine Wilson, of Gary, have been coming to the Family Community Life Center for much of the initiative’s lifespan.
“It bridges the gap,” Louis Wilson said. “You usually don’t see so many different age groups in one place together. This bridges the age gap, the gender gap, the color gap. Everyone is just enjoying each other, having fun and laughing. It’s the way a community should look.”
Helping Gary improve
In October, Gary was named the most miserable city in the country by Business Insider, the largest business online news site in the nation.
The city’s residents and officials, like Prince, dispute the claim, saying the study lacks a full view of Gary’s recent economic strides, and most importantly, its people. Those like LaJuan Clemons said though he sees a sense of stagnancy has settled is his hometown in the past, he also sees a future full of potential.
“If people feel like Gary has issues, which it does, they should help in the efforts to create that light at the end of the tunnel,” LaJuan Clemons said. “You have to do what it takes to solve problems in a community.”
The couple has seven adopted children, who often can be seen lending a hand at the ministry. LaJuan Clemons hopes to serve them up a world that’s better than the last.
"They are the reason this has to work,” he said. “I know what they need to survive when they get older. It’s community. I want to create a community that will thrive. That will be a safe place. I have a lot on my shoulders. I’m looking for more people to help.”
This year, the center has accrued 12 new cots, transforming the ministry a 24/7 warming center for those in need of overnight emergency shelter.
Weeks after a woman’s body was found in the former Horace S. Norton Elementary School, the team has begun to board up the city’s abandoned schools. On Dec. 9, the Family Life Community Center announced it has secured funding to begin working with the Gary Community School Corp. to secure abandoned schools.
In spring, the Family Life Community Center will introduce a program where senior citizens can mentor youths on trades and skills they can carry onward in life.
“Our biggest accomplishment has been getting support from the (Prince's) administration,” LaJuan Clemons said. “It gives us a boost of confidence to know what we are doing is appreciated. It’s rekindled our passion to see Gary go forward. We will continue to strategize on how to reach people and look for other people to strategize with us. We can’t do it by ourselves."
Events and ways to donate to Family Life Community Center Inc. can be found on the website at familylifecommunitycenter.com, its Facebook page or by calling 219-240-6557.
