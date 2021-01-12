Gary man gets 5 years for gun violation

HAMMOND — A federal judge has sent a Gary man to prison for a firearms violation.

U.S. District Court Judge James T. Moody on Monday imposed a five-year sentence on 24-year-old Varnell L. Dixon.

Dixon pleaded guilty Aug. 14 to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, a felony punishable by at least five years imprisonment.

He signed an agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s office in which he gave up his right to a jury trial in return for federal prosecutors recommending he receive the minimum sentence under federal law.

Assistant US. Attorney Maria Lerner stated in a memo she wrote to the judge earlier that Dixon has convictions for two earlier firearm violations and was awaiting trial in Illinois on a third gun charge, when state police arrested him in this case.

Police tried to stop Dixon Dec. 28, 2019 for driving 95 miles per hour in a 55 mph speed zone on the Borman Expressway.

Dixon was trying to elude police, lost control of the vehicle on the exit ramp to northbound Cline Avenue and was ejected through the sun roof as it rolled over several times.