Gary man imprisoned for role in near-fatal kidnapping

  • Updated
Jaron D. Johnson

HAMMOND — A Gary man is going to prison for his role in a 2019 kidnapping carried out to silence a crime witness.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon imposed a 210-month sentence Thursday on Jaron D. Johnson, 23.

Jaron pleaded guilty last year to taking part in a kidnapping that nearly killed a Gary woman.

A federal grand jury indicted Jaron Johnson, 24-year-old Jarod Johnson and their 48-year-old mother, Patricia Carrington, two years ago.

The government alleges the three defendants were trying to locate and silence a woman set to testify against Jarod about his involvement in a 2017 shooting.

The trio hunted down and took captive a female relative of the witness April 14, 2019.

The kidnapping victim told police she was blindfolded, threatened and beaten, but refused to cooperate with her abductors.

The victim said she was driven to an abandoned house in Gary's Glen Park section and one of the defendants shot her several times, wounding her in the face and arm.

She told police she survived the attack by playing dead for about 20 minutes before she found a nearby resident and asked for help.

Police said they found blood, duct tape and four discharged bullet casings outside an abandoned house near 44th Avenue and Mississippi Street.

Defense attorney James G. Vanzant argued in an earlier memo to the court that Jaron played only a minor role in the kidnapping.

Carrington received a 210-month sentence late last year.

A federal jury acquitted Jarod Johnson of the kidnapping charge last year.

The Lake County prosecutor’s office sought to have him tried under state law for attempted murder, battery and intimidation in connection with the 2019 kidnapping.

A Lake Criminal Court judge threw out the state charges and released Jarod Johnson on grounds a second trial would be double jeopardy.

However, the Indiana Court of Appeals ruled earlier this year the new stated charges against Jarod Johnson are different enough to avoid double jeopardy.

The Indiana Supreme Court declined last week take up the case itself, giving the prosecutor’s office the authority to bring Jarod Johnson to trial.

No new date has been set in his case.

