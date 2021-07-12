Gary man returned to Indiana on bank robbery murder count

HAMMOND — A Gary man facing the prospect of a death penalty murder prosecution made his initial appearance Friday in U.S. District Court.

Magistrate Judge Andrew P. Rodovich appointed Chesterton defense attorney Adam Tavitas to represent 26-year-old Hailey Gist-Holden.

The Gary man is charged, along with James A. King Jr., 24, of Miami, with killing bank security guard Richard Castellana June 11 during a holdup of the First Midwest Bank branch at 1975 W. Ridge Road in Calumet Township.

The charges make Gist-Holden and King eligible for a capital murder charge, if officials at the U.S. Justice Department approve such a prosecution.

But Rodovich asked Assistant U.S. Attorney Caitlin M. Padula to determine soon whether the expense of a death penalty prosecution is necessary in this case.

Rodovich noted that U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland has imposed a moratorium on federal executions while a review of the Justice Department’s policies and procedures is pending.

Rodovich said, “If we can avoid spending time and money on the usual capital memoranda, I would like to do that. If there is in fact going to be a moratorium on federal executions, I doubt the Justice Department will approve any new capital cases.”