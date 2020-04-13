Gary mayor says he's COVID-19 negative, eager to receive antibody test

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

GARY — Mayor Jerome Prince said Monday he has tested negative for the novel coronavirus — an action he took in light of the city's Health Commissioner Dr. Roland Walker testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

Prince said he took the test after being in close contact with Walker over the last several days to discuss the local response to the national coronavirus outbreak.

"I was prepared either way. I'm in fairly good health, but you can be healthy and asymptomatic and still be a carrier," Prince said Monday.

Prince said he still plans to take precautions, such as washing hands, wearing gloves, wearing a face mask in public, and practicing social distancing. He hopes Gary residents do the same, he said.

He said the Gary Health Department is seeking out an alternative form of COVID-19 testing that detects antibodies.

The antibodies test — instead of detecting the virus — detects antibodies produced by the individual to fight COVID-19. In other words, it detects people who have been previously infected and may have built up immunity to fight it.