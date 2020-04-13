You are the owner of this article.
Gary mayor says he's COVID-19 negative, eager to receive antibody test
Interview with Mayor Prince

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince talks in January 2019 about his plans after taking office. Prince said he has tested negative for the novel coronavirus — an action he took in light of the city's Health Commissioner Dr. Roland Walker testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. 

 Kale Wilk, The Times

GARY — Mayor Jerome Prince said Monday he has tested negative for the novel coronavirus — an action he took in light of the city's Health Commissioner Dr. Roland Walker testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

Prince said he took the test after being in close contact with Walker over the last several days to discuss the local response to the national coronavirus outbreak.

"I was prepared either way. I'm in fairly good health, but you can be healthy and asymptomatic and still be a carrier," Prince said Monday. 

Prince said he still plans to take precautions, such as washing hands, wearing gloves, wearing a face mask in public, and practicing social distancing. He hopes Gary residents do the same, he said. 

He said the Gary Health Department is seeking out an alternative form of COVID-19 testing that detects antibodies. 

The antibodies test — instead of detecting the virus — detects antibodies produced by the individual to fight COVID-19. In other words, it detects people who have been previously infected and may have built up immunity to fight it. 

Prince said he was showing symptoms in January that may have been related to COVID-19, but he has "stopped short of concluding that" without receiving a test to confirm it. 

"I'm really, really eager to take that test," he said. 

Both Prince and Walker said last week they hope their experience can help educate the public on limiting exposures and staying home unless absolutely necessary.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

