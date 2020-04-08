Gary mayor to be tested after contact with top health official who is COVID-19 positive

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

GARY — Health Commissioner Dr. Roland Walker said he was tested nine days ago for COVID-19, and received the news that he was positive on Friday.

But he remains asymptomatic and in good health, he said.

"I wanted to talk about my experience and I hope this helps educate the community," said Walker, who leads the Gary Health Department.

As a precaution, Walker said he has been wearing a mask and gloves, and avoiding contact with patients.

While he was advised he could meet with patients this week, he said he is not meeting with them until next week, he said.

Walker said Gary Mayor Jerome Prince will get tested for the coronavirus because he’s been in close contact with Walker over the last 10 days or so to discuss the local response.

Prince told The Times on Friday that although he is feeling fine, he is getting tested out of an abundance of caution.

"I thought it would be a good idea to get tested as a precaution and as a public figure," Prince said.

Prince said if he tests positive, he will continue practicing healthy habits, and wear gloves and masks when he must go to City Hall.