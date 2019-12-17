GARY — A Gary teen is hosting her third annual toy giveaway event 2-6 p.m. Sunday at Lighthouse Charter High School, 725 Clark Road, in Gary.
Aaliyah Stewart, a Gary native, founded ASW Foundation Inc., at the age of 14 when she was a high school student in honor of her two brothers killed by gun violence.
The foundation believes “in a brighter future for Northwest Indiana and the children in our community,” a news release states.
She said she also hopes to recruit child mentors at the toy drive for the youth center she plans to open in Gary in June.
The toy giveaway will include more than 1,500 gifts, along with food and games. Free hairstyles and haircuts will also be offered to kids. Stewart said they will be giving away iPads and tablets. A photo booth will be available.