Gary native Prettia Woodfaulk has watched countless needy families venture into her Give-A-Way store in search of clothing, shoes, household goods and toys — and walk out, smiles on their faces, with completely free merchandise.
"We help people overseas all the time, and they are so far away, but you'd be surprised to find out your next door neighbor could very well be struggling," the 33-year-old mother of two said.
That's the idea behind Woodfaulk's idea to open up a free thrift shop for needy families in Lake County.
"I had this vision, and I promise you, this was a vision from God. I asked God, 'How can I open a store and make (a living)?' I wanted to open a thrift stop, but that’s not what God told me to do. Instead, he said, 'I need you to give these items away,'" Woodfaulk said.
'I needed clothing'
Woodfaulk, a 2003 graduate of Wirt-Emerson High School who now lives in Hobart, said she is no stranger to living paycheck to paycheck, recalling how she and her family struggled financially through much of her childhood.
"There was one point in time where I was the only one working in the house, as my parents went through their own hardships. I was going to college and held down three jobs while raising my niece," Woodfaulk said.
One woman she met over the summer, Ida Cook, of Hammond, came to Give-A-Way in search of new clothing and shoes after being turned down for jobs because she couldn't find affordable, work-appropriate outfits.
"I was lining up lots of interviews for jobs, and I needed clothing. Maybe a suit jacket or some heels. I just needed to put together an outfit so I can be presentable," Cook said.
Cook, a mother of six, said she focuses her attention on taking care of her kids. "But I neglect myself, so that’s why I reached out to Tia. I didn’t have any clothing, even to go on outings with my children, even to go to the grocery store. I was neglecting myself," she said.
In search of a new place
Since opening up shop in October 2017 at In & Out Reach Ministries, led by her parents, at 860 N. Lake St., donations poured in, countless people benefited and the free thrift store's popularity soared — though too quickly for Woodfaulk to handle on her own.
"At first, we would hand clothing out by the bags, but eventually, people were donating so much stuff, we stopped caring and said, 'Whatever you want, take it.' We couldn’t get the new things out fast enough. It got to a point where we had to start turning down, with nowhere to put this stuff," she said. "My parents were helping me out a lot, simply because I work a lot. And on the weekends, I would go out there and do my part."
The free thrift shop quickly has outgrown the small classroom spaces. Woodfaulk said she recently made the tough decision of relocating everything this past weekend into a storage facility until she can find a new location, and more volunteers.
Woodfaulk said she hopes someone in Lake County — maybe a landlord, elected official or property owner — can share leads on a new location or even provide her with new space.
"Maybe a place big enough for a shopping area, and storage in the back, so we can rotate things in and out," she said.
Woodfaulk said she hopes to find a new place in Lake County by the first of the year.