Gary pet assistance group receives grant
Cause 4Paws Gary, a nonprofit organization assisting owned pets with food, spay/neuter support, emergency medical resources and trap and release services in Gary, has received a $1,000 grant from Petco Love.

GARY — Cause 4Paws Gary, a nonprofit organization assisting owned pets with food, spay/neuter support, emergency medical resources and trap and release services in Gary, has received a $1,000 grant from Petco Love.

Since it began in 1999, Petco Foundation has empowered organizations with $300 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts and helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets, the group said.

Rescuing Ourselves column: The priceless act of volunteering

"This grant is so important to our organization and our commitment to our community to help us continue to protect and curb the overpopulation of street cats in the City of Gary," said Cause 4Paws Gary founder Michelle Robinson.

"I have been a fan of Petco Love’s work and support in other neighboring communities," she said. "As a small organization with limited funds, I am so thrilled to have PetcoLove’s support. It means that Cause 4Paws Gary, Inc. can continue saving lives of the animals in our City."

Since 2014, Cause 4Paws Gary has distributed 54,093 pounds of pet supplies, spayed and neutered 500 cats, 52 dogs and provided rehabilitation and adoptions for 25 street kittens to date, the group said.

For more information about Cause 4Paws Gary, visit www.cause4pawsgary.org.

To learn more about Petco Love, visit petcolove.org.

