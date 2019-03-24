GARY – Police are seeking the public's help in identifying two men seen in the area of a double homicide involving a juvenile Saturday night in the 6800 block of East Third Avenue.
Police said they were called out to the residence at 8 p.m. in response to the sound of gunshots fired.
While searching the residence, officers found an adult female and male juvenile suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and unresponsive, according to Gary police. The pair were later declared dead at the scene by the Lake County Coroner's Office.
The Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit is seeking help identifying two men, whose images were caught near the sight of the shootings.
Anyone with information on the identity of either man is encouraged to contact Detective Kristopher Adams at 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.