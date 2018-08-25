The city of Gary released the final account analysis of the city’s EMS fund.
The city’s deputy controller, Michelle Roby, was terminated May 29 and her former boss’ $17,000 consultant contract was terminated May 14 in connection with the misuse of funds after millions were transferred from the fund to cover payroll and other expenses.
In a news release sent at 2 a.m. Saturday, the city reports the account analysis revealed:
Transfers totaling $8,160,403.37 from fund 224 were made between January 1, 2015 and March 31, 2018 to unrestricted city accounts. While the funds were entered into other accounts, the report stated that the transfers were made to pay legitimate city expenses. The report also showed … of the $8,160,403.37 transferred, $131,850.49 was not fully identified during the account analysis.
Additionally, the report makes several recommendations to strengthen internal controls over cash receipts and disbursements. They include opening a separate bank account that handles all of the deposits and withdrawals; ensuring that the mayor, council president and fire chief receive monthly reports regarding the activity in the fund, and reconciling the account and funds to ensure that this action is not repeated.
“I am pleased that the report has been completed," Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson stated in the late-night release. "I look forward to reviewing it in detail with our team and the members of the city council so that we can implement the recommendations and insure good stewardship of public dollars. Many of the measures have already been implemented.
“While the need to use restricted funds underscores the financial challenges facing the city of Gary, there is no legitimate reason to circumvent a clear process for seeking and receiving council approval. We have placed safeguards to assure that the 224 fund is used only for expenses allowed by the ordinance.”
The account analysis performed was by Whittaker and Associates.
The report along with the findings and recommendations have been forwarded to the Gary City Council and state board of accounts. The report will also be made available on the city of Gary’s website, www.garyin.us.