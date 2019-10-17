GARY — The operator for Nations Restaurant and Bar is suing the city’s housing authority, claiming the Gary Housing Authority illegally and unilaterally transferred the restaurant property, 624 Broadway, out of his name.
The suit, filed Wednesday in Lake Superior Court, claims a chilling effect will be had on Gary’s business community if “people know that if you come into Gary, renovate a building for commercial use, that the government can come in and take it without just cause.”
Nations is located in a downtown city block the Gary Housing Authority wants to raze to make way for a yet-to-be-disclosed redevelopment project. Allen also argues the city has prevented him from opening, specifically for a private event Oct. 19 by refusing to inspect the kitchen and issue the proper permits.
John Allen and 624 Broadway, a limited liability corporation, names GHA, the Lake County Auditor’s Office and the city of Gary as defendants in the suit.
Restraining order sought
Allen is also seeking a temporary restraining order barring GHA from conducting a public hearing 6 p.m. tonight to assess damages for property. He argues he will be irreparably harmed if the hearing takes place.
A court hearing to address Allen’s request for the restraining order was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. today, records show.
Eminent domain law
The circumstances surrounding the Gary Housing Authority’s land grab shines a spotlight the complicated, complex process of eminent domain — or the power governments have to take land from private owners for public use.
Earlier this year, the Gary Housing Authority attempted to take the property through eminent domain action in the courts March 14, but moved to dismiss July 26.
Now, it appears GHA may have quietly and legally already obtained 624 Broadway back in September, bypassing the need for a court order, county attorneys Randy Wyllie and John Dull said.
A caveat in eminent domain law allows municipalities to take eminent domain action through administrative means, Dull and Wyllie told The Times. The other way would have been through the courts.
You have free articles remaining.
Dull pointed to Indiana code, which allows a municipality to acquire properties without a court order if they adopt a resolution, give notice to the owners in a newspaper publication, hold a hearing to consider remonstrances and then take final action.
Allen's lawsuit claims the GHA transferred the property this month to the housing authority absent a court order, and that the county auditor’s office and city of Gary improperly went along with the deed transfer.
Not a deed?
The lawsuit states Dull informed the auditor's office, and GHA's attorney Tramel Raggs on Oct. 10 that GHA erred and recorded a resolution, not a deed, with the county, that the transfer is under review, and that a title company will not recognize the resolution as the equivalent to a deed.
However, Dull told The Times he made an error in issuing that opinion, and failed to recognize the caveat in eminent domain law.
"I made the error, then I called (Allen) back. I said the the more I looked it, I realized the shortcut. (GHA) took advantage of the shortcut," Dull said.
The resolution GHA passed is "akin to a deed," Dull said.
Allen argues in the suit that the auditor's office is improperly honoring the documents drafted by GHA to transfer ownership "when said documents are not a proper deed and not a proper real estate document to transfer property."
Appeal through the courts
Wyllie said the administrative statutory scheme conducted by GHA “allows the owner to appeal the condemnation through the court system, which, in my opinion, is the property owner’s only recourse in this situation.”
Wyllie has filed a motion to dismiss the case against the auditor’s office.
Allen told The Times he had been gearing up to bring his supporters to tonight's public hearing. If held as planned, it will take place in the second-floor meeting room of the Genesis Towers at 578 Broadway, during which the board will consider how much to compensate him for the property.
Raggs said while he is aware of the suit, it’s the policy of GHA not to comment on pending litigation. He also declined to comment as to how the GHA allegedly came to obtain the property without a court order.
Raggs filed a response today, opposing Allen's request for a restraining order.
Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson declined comment.