Gary’s curbside recycling suspended during coronavirus pandemic

GARY - The city's curbside recycling program is on hold starting April 15 until after the COVID-19 pandemic has passed, Mayor Jerome Prince announced Tuesday.

Prince said the city is suspending its program after learning Republic Services, which processes Gary’s curbside recyclable material, is suspending its recycling operations during the crisis.

Garbage collection will continue, but trash must be placed inside approved garbage bins. Yard waste collection will continue, but yard waste must be placed in appropriate lawn bags, the city said.

Media reports show Republic Services has been suspending its curbside recycling pickup services in communities all across the U.S.

On the company's website, Republic noted the recent surge in solid waste collected has presented unique challenges that prompted them to modify curbside services.

In an effort to keep routes running smoothly and communities clean, Republic stated they will be operating under the following guidelines until further notice: