Gary’s curbside recycling suspended during coronavirus pandemic
Gary's curbside recycling suspended during coronavirus pandemic

GARY - The city's curbside recycling program is on hold starting April 15 until after the COVID-19 pandemic has passed, Mayor Jerome Prince announced Tuesday. 

Prince said the city is suspending its program after learning Republic Services, which processes Gary’s curbside recyclable material, is suspending its recycling operations during the crisis.

Garbage collection will continue, but trash must be placed inside approved garbage bins. Yard waste collection will continue, but yard waste must be placed in appropriate lawn bags, the city said. 

Media reports show Republic Services has been suspending its curbside recycling pickup services in communities all across the U.S. 

On the company's website, Republic noted the recent surge in solid waste collected has presented unique challenges that prompted them to modify curbside services. 

In an effort to keep routes running smoothly and communities clean, Republic stated they will be operating under the following guidelines until further notice: 

  • All curbside trash and recycling must be contained in carts with lids closed, and all trash must be in garbage bags. Bags cannot exceed 50 pounds.
  • For customer who do not have cart service, Republic will accept trash placed in bags only, not exceeding 50 pounds.
  • Yard waste and/or bulk waste collections have been temporarily suspended in some markets. This is in an effort to prioritize residential collections, the company said. 

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

