Gary government leaders have fought for decades to rise above the perception from outsiders as a crime-riddled, corrupt city faced with disinvestment, the loss of the industry and jobs, white flight and declining tax base.
Today’s Steel City is no different, said former Mayor Scott L. King, who tried through his three terms as mayor from 1995 to 2006 to turn around the decline of the long-struggling, cash-strapped city, with public safety as his No. 1 concern.
“Nothing else is going to happen here until there’s a reality and the perception that Gary is safe, that Gary is a safe place to live, for kids to go to school, to invest in, and to grow jobs,” King said Wednesday.
His comments came during a “Living Mayors” roundtable forum that drew more than 125 people to Indiana University Northwest's Bergland Auditorium.
"Gary was never as unsafe as portrayed by the media. And investors' views of the city are informed by perception. You have to fight like crazy to get a fair perspective, but you also have got to show you are making changes and investments," he said.
Representing six decades of public service, King was joined by four of the city’s former and current living mayors. The panel included Richard G. Hatcher, 85, the city’s first African-American mayor elected in November 1967; Dozier T. Allen, who had a brief stint as mayor of Gary after King resigned; and Thomas V. Barnes, who served from 1988 to 1995, joined the city’s current mayor, Karen Freeman-Wilson, who served as the panel’s moderator.
Each is known for individual accomplishments through the years, thought they are equally known for their unsuccessful but well-intentioned efforts to reverse the city’s decline with the fall of the steel industry.
During his 25-minute opening statement, Hatcher recalled his controversial run for mayor in the 1960s.
"When I ran for mayor, it did not represent a walk in the park, I assure you. During the campaign, and I won't go into detail, but there were threats made. The city itself was extremely polarized and segregated. When I mentioned it to my friends that I was thinking about running for mayor, they asked me to lie down and rest until the thought passed away," Hatcher quipped.
Shortly after the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated and riots plagued the country's cities, the U.S. government funneled an unprecedented level of money into the city’s coffers for investments in housing, economic development and improvements to public safety, Hatcher said.
“It got so bad that (the federal government) would call me and say, ‘Hey, we’re coming up with X program, and we were wondering if Gary might be interested.' And of course we were. It meant millions for our city and jobs for our people … It just got to the point where they would call us,” Hatcher said.
“I can tell you it is not the case today. (Mayor Wilson) has to aggressively go after federal funds today.”
Barnes said he spent much of his first years in office trying to bring riverboat casinos to the city to spur economic development and provide a stable funding source for the economically depressed area. He said his administration ranked last now-President Donald Trump’s proposal for a casino license in Gary, but the state, which had final say, overrode the city’s decision.
"We did not choose Trump," he said, receiving a round of applause.
Dozier T. Allen was mayor for only a short time and was the only person ever to serve on the city council and Calumet Township Trustee at the same time. Allen said Wednesday that balancing act “proved extremely challenging.”
The former Calumet Township Trustee was convicted in 2009 in a corruption case in which he and others took checks worth $143,000 from a contract linked to federal welfare-to-work programs, but the panel discussion focused more on his accomplishments. King was his defense attorney.
All of the mayors agreed Freeman-Wilson is the best to lead in today's political climate despite its lingering financial troubles. She is the city’s first female mayor and was endorsed by her predecessor, the late Rudy Clay, in the 2012 election, and inherited years of budget cuts under Clay.
For the last six years, she’s focused on getting Gary back on track amid scathing state audits, allegations of fund misuse by city workers and a shrinking tax base.
“It’s a distinct honor to stand on your shoulders,” Freeman-Wilson said.