From left, Gary mayoral candidates Jerome Prince, Mildred Alcorn, Eddie Tarver Jr., Lavetta Sparks-Wade, Karen Freeman-Wilson and Carl Jones answer questions Tuesday during the Gary mayoral debate at the Genesis Convention Center.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Audience members listen as mayoral candidates answer questions Tuesday during the Gary mayoral debate at the Genesis Convention Center.
From left, Gary mayoral candidates Jerome Prince, Mildred Alcorn, Eddie Tarver Jr., Lavetta Sparks-Wade, Karen Freeman-Wilson and Carl Jones answer questions Tuesday during the Gary mayoral debate at the Genesis Convention Center.
Audience members listen to mayoral candidates answer questions Tuesday during the Gary mayoral debate at the Genesis Convention Center.
League of Women Voters members Linda Trinkle, left, and Terri Weems give the 30-second warning during panel questions Tuesday during the Gary mayoral debate at the Genesis Convention Center.
GARY — Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson defended her administration against political opponents who were on the attack in the first of several mayoral debates.
Lake County Assessor Jerome Prince took her to task for “waste and mismanagement." Carl Jones said, “I’m not satisfied with the status quo. The people’s needs are not being met.”
Freeman-Wilson, who is seeking her third four-year term as boss of City Hall, responded to her critics that she was the most qualified. “Education matters. Experience matters.”
Voters got their first chance Tuesday night to pick a favorite from among the many candidates for Gary mayor.
Six of the nine Democrats contesting the May 7 mayoral primary gathered at the Genesis Convention Center to discuss Gary’s public safety and urban blight challenges.
The League of Women Voters of the Calumet Area hosted the event. Times Local News Editor Marc Chase; Michael Puente, Northwest Indiana reporter for Chicago’s WBEZ Public Radio; Chris Nolte, host of Lakeshore Public Radio’s Regionally Speaking, and Barbara Hardgrove, a member of the League of Women Voters, delivered most of the questions to the candidates. Some questions came from the audience of more than 100.
Freeman-Wilson, a Harvard University graduate, who previously served as Gary city judge and Indiana attorney general, became the city’s first black female mayor in 2011 and was re-elected in 2015.
She is opposed by Lake County Assessor Jerome Prince, City Councilwoman LaVetta Sparks-Wade, Mildred Tinye Alcorn, Kerry Rice Sr., Carl "Doozie" Jones, Eddie Tarver Jr., Joe L. White and James "Sirmack G.I." Edward McKnight II.
Rice, White and McKnight weren’t at Tuesday’s event.
All six candidates expressed support for legislation to replace Gary’s floating casino with a land-based one, now being planned along the Interstate 94 corridor.
Prince questioned whether the interstate location is the best. Sparks-Wade cautioned Gary shouldn’t view the new casino as a panacea for all of Gary’s ills.
Freeman-Wilson said the plan is to diversify Gary’s economy by developing the current casino location at Buffington Harbor as a new logistics and transportation hub. Jones would prefer a voter referendum to decide a new casino location.
Freeman-Wilson said the city administration cannot be blamed for only 39 percent collection rate of the city’s property tax collections since thousands of properties are without legal owners.
Opponents like Prince argued it could be remedied by the city giving away derelict properties it holds to new homeowners. The mayor said such a program already is in place.
To the question of why Gary is a retail business desert, Tarver said city residents are too poor to afford splurging on consumer products. He said the city needs to create jobs and get rid of the bureaucratic red tape that only benefits “career politicians” and their “buddy system.”
While the incumbent mayor took the brunt of the criticism, Sparks-Wade, who has served on the City Council since 2015, also tossed barbs at fellow challenger Prince.
She chided him for not attending recent City Council meetings when many of these issues have been discussed and blamed him for a local income tax that she said supports improvements to the South Shore commuter train network, which Sparks-Wade said wasn’t a benefit to the city.
Prince, who has 19 years in public service, as a city councilman and a county councilman representing Gary prior to being county assessor, called her attack nonsense.
The mayor said the proposed double-tracking of the South Shore through Gary would spur economic development in the downtown and Lake Street corridors.
Alcorn echoed other candidates’ complaints that enough isn’t being done to ensure economic development will mean jobs for Gary residents. She said the city should be training its youth better.
The candidates will reassemble at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Indiana University’s Savannah Center, 3400 Broadway.
