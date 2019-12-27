GARY — Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson presented “Merciless” Mary McGee with a Gary Legends award last week, commending the Gary native for her recent win of the vacant International Boxing Federation female super lightweight title on Dec. 5 in New York City.
“Truly, this is legendary,” Freeman-Wilson said Tuesday, Dec. 17 to members of the Gary Common Council and those sitting in the audience.
Freeman-Wilson had McGee hold up her glorious world title belt as she explained how the 33-year-old Gary boxer, who has a 26-3 professional record with 14 knockouts, recently won the IBF world title by knocking out former world champ Ana Laura “La Monita” Esteche in the 10th round.
McGee was raised by her devoutly religious grandmother. As a former cheerleader at Roosevelt High School, McGee developed an interest in boxing as a freshman and “never returned to flips and cartwheels,” Freeman-Wilson said.
“Here at home, on April 6, and I was at that fight, McGee won a 6-round unanimous decision against Szilvia Szabados,” Freeman-Wilson said.
Having to choose between a boxing career and an easier life with family, Mary turned pro in 2005, the mayor said.
McGee is the city’s only female boxer to go pro. She has held many boxing titles and thrice challenged world titles.
Freeman-Wilson said when renovations at City Hall are unveiled next week, McGee will be among Gary’s top athlete photos featured in the new lobby.
“You have gone out of your way to let people know you’re from Gary and that good things do come out of Gary,” Freeman-Wilson said.
McGee thanked the mayor and the city for honoring her with the Gary Legends award.
The boxer, who often trains in Hammond, said while a world title is a significant win, bringing a boxing gym back to Gary would mean the world to her. She cut her teeth at legendary trainer John Taylor's Gary Police Athletic Gym at North Gleason Park.
“That gym, when I was a kid, was a place for us kids to go that were troubled or had a lot of anger so we would come to the boxing gym there to train. And we could go there for free,” she said. “So I’m glad I’m doing this for the kids in my city but I would like to see that gym rebuilt, and see a place for them to go because I’m not going to be the only world champion that comes from here."
Gary Council President Ron Brewer, D-at large, congratulated McGee on her recent win and award.
“That’s some real good positive news to come out of Gary and you definitely hit a home run with the world championship belt that is. We always need something positive to be heard inside our city. So much of the negative is played up,” Brewer said. “Maybe someone will follow in her footsteps."