GARY — For now, a ban on basketball hoops in the city’s streets has been scrapped.
The Gary City Council was set to vote on a ban at Tuesday night’s meeting, but public outcry against the proposed ordinance prompted the sole sponsor, outgoing Gary Councilwoman LaVetta Sparks-Wade, D-6th, to reconsider and bring it back to committee.
“I sponsored this singularly because I didn’t want my colleagues to take a political hit for this. I’m on my way out. The hit is not damaging for me,” Sparks-Wade said at Tuesday’s council meeting. “What I want is for the discussion to continue. We have to have viable solutions to balance safety and recreation.”
The complaint-driven ordinance would have banned hoops in the streets, but allow them in driveways and alleyways. The first violation would amount to a warning, and subsequent violations would lead to a fine of up to $500.
Some residents at the meeting questioned how many kids had driveways or a garage to place a hoop, and one resident even called the proposed ban discriminatory against lower-class citizens.
Supporters have argued children could visit the city’s parks to play ball, but councilmembers Michael Protho, D-2nd, and Mary Brown, D-3rd, questioned how many kids in Gary live in walking distance of a park.
“Not everyone’s got a car,” Protho said.
Some good came out of Sparks-Wade’s call for a hoops ban, however. The proposal prompted a more critical eye at the nonfunctioning hoops — with shattered backboards or torn nets — that are scattered across the city’s parks.
Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson said in light of recent discussions, the parks department has budgeted $15,000 to repair hoops throughout the city’s parks in 2020. Freeman-Wilson made an appeal to the public to take care of the equipment, noting that the city spent $10,500 just four short years ago to see the equipment vandalized.
It costs about $1,000 to install each backboard and rim, she said.
Councilman Michael Brown, D-at-large, thanked Sparks-Wade for deferring the ordinance, but called on his colleagues to continue the conversation for a holistic solution – one that repairs the city’s parks, addresses neighborhood safety concerns, and gives kids more recreational opportunities.
In other news, the city council approved an ordinance designed to hold developers accountable for promises of local hiring and living wages in exchange for tax breaks or other incentives.
The vote was 7-1, with Councilwoman Carolyn Rogers, D-4th, abstaining out of concerns that the lead sponsor, Rebecca Wyatt, D-1st, not being present to discuss the latest amendments.