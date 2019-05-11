GARY - The Lake County Coroner has ruled an 18-year-old Gary man's death that occurred early Saturday as a homicide.
A death investigation team was dispatched to 19th Avenue and Hovey Place at 12:25 a.m. The man, identified as Tory L. Height II, suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at 1:11 a.m., according to a news release.
Agencies that assisted at the scene included Gary Police, Gary Fire/EMS, Lake County CSI and the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit.
