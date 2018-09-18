The general manager for the city of Gary's transit agency said Tuesday his controller's failure to obey a state auditing agency's subpoena for 2017 financial records was merely “an oversight."
"It was not purposeful," Daryl Lampkins said Tuesday.
Robert Selent, the controller for the Gary Public Transportation Corp., put in his resignation Sept. 6, having found a new job, Lampkins said. He did not put in his resignation notice Monday as previously reported, Lampkins said.
In a Friday court filing, the Indiana attorney general’s office ordered Selent to appear in court Oct. 25 if he fails to file the GPTC's 2017 Annual Financial Report within two weeks of the date of the order.
A May 31 letter from the State Board of Accounts addressed to Selent said the auditing agency had attempted to contact his unit “on several occasions” to remind Selent of his obligation to file the 2017 Annual Financial Report, court filings show.
Indiana law requires such reports be filed with the SBOA state examiner no later than 60 days after the close of the fiscal year — or March 1, the letter states.
The letter — sent via USPS certified mail — informed Selent that if SBOA did not receive the AFR by June 20, he would be required to personally appear at the agency’s Indianapolis office with the subpoenaed records.
"The subpoena came; we do have copies of it, but he says he doesn't remember getting it," Lampkins said. "I can't read his mind, but he seemed as surprised as I did when I found out about it."
Court records do not allege or indicate any misuse of funds on Selent's part. Selent previously told The Times he remembers receiving some voicemails from SBOA and that he traded missed calls with the state agency.
The AFR report was sent to the SBOA Tuesday, the day after Selent was contacted by The Times for comment, Lampkins said.
As to why it took an Indiana attorney general’s order for the transit agency to respond to a state auditing agency’s subpoena, Lampkins speculated Selent was "inundated" as a new controller.
Selent, who became the GPTC controller in April 2017, was reportedly not familiar with Indiana statute and the requirement to file the report in the state’s Gateway reporting system. The agency is understaffed and often overwhelmed, with several staff members handling the job responsibilities of many.
While Selent is a certified public accountant, Lampkins admitted the transit agency doesn't have the budget to hire a controller "who knows the state statute front and backward with the salary we are able to pay."
Gateway, the state's public employee database, shows Selent was paid $44,168.16 last year as controller.