CROWN POINT — The Lake County prosecutor's office filed murder and voluntary manslaughter charges Saturday against a Gary woman accused of stabbing a man to death last week.

Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady identified the defendant as 26-year-old Delilah Latrice Hill. He said Saturday she was in custody at the Gary Public Safety Facility.

Hamady said Gary police were called 7:53 p.m. Thursday to the 900 block of North Wells Street to investigate two stabbings.

Officers arrived to find Hill stabbed in the right forearm and Don W. Turner Sr., 28, Gary lying on a couch with a single stab wound to the chest.

Hamady said Gary Fire Department emergency medical workers rushed both victims to Methodist Northlake for treatment.

Turner died at the hospital from his injuries.

Hamady said officers arrested Hill after she was released from treatment.

