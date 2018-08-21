Gary woman injured Monday after rear-ending semi on Borman Expressway

GARY — A 44-year-old woman was injured Monday after rear-ending a semitrailer on Interstate 80/94, police said.
Kimberly Kennedy, of Gary, was extricated from her car and taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus with non-life-threatening injuries, Indiana State Police said.
Kennedy was driving a 2004 Dodge west on I-80/94 when she hit the back of the semitrailer for unknown reasons, police said.
A 49-year-old Texas man driving the semitrailer was not injured.
Kennedy was driving on a suspended license, police said.