GARY — Overgrown grass, debris-filled yards and illegally parked cars. That's all City Council members say they notice these days while driving through their districts.
Several council members are questioning the effectiveness of management and code enforcement staff responsible for addressing violations throughout the city, citing numerous complaints from constituents and an ineffective 311 reporting system.
The city is home to 78,000 residents, down from 178,000 in its heyday in 1960. Staffing levels are also down, but the city's 54 square miles has not shrunk. Maintenance is no easy task.
"We get beat up day after day about code enforcement (from constituents). It's really getting to be old," Finance Committee Chairwoman Mary Brown said this week. "(Code enforcement) has got to be seeing these violations. Is anybody looking at this?"
Brown's comments came during a Finance Committee meeting Tuesday night as Karla Henderson, director of commerce for Gary, presented a reorganization and consolidation of the city's zoning, building and planning departments.
Under the proposal, which would be effective Oct. 1 with council approval next week, the inspector coordinator, code manager and office manager would be rolled into one newly created operations manager position, she said.
The positions of permit clerks would be eliminated, but new positions of commerce clerks will be created, with a slight pay bump to account for added responsibilities, Henderson said.
She said she has been working with the union and human resources department to create efficiencies and train some current staff members for the new roles.
The change-up is a "more prudent way to operate," Henderson told the Finance Committee. "We were a little heavy in what I would call middle management."
Salary spending in those departments would drop from $741,957 to $679,269, with savings found in the General Fund, records show. That move could save the city $62,688, while adding a much-needed sixth code enforcement officer to cover the council's District 1, which includes the Miller section, Henderson said.
The city has not had a code enforcement officer dedicated to District 1 for some time.
Council President Ron Brewer said if the city wants to hire a sixth code enforcer for full coverage across all council districts, management needs to hold those employees accountable for their time on the clock.
"We need to know where people are at. When you come to work, you need to give 110%. We have a lot of people that's punching the clock but they're not doing the job," Brewer said. "That's a serious problem in this city."
Councilwoman Linda Barnes-Caldwell told Henderson she files code complaints with the Gary 311 system, but rarely receives a response.
"Neighbors say it's a joke," she said.
Henderson offered to provide council members routine reports detailing the number of citations being issued and the revenue generated through code enforcement.
The city's Finance Department will also see some restructuring, Finance Director Angela Hayes said.
Hayes said she wants to hire a full-time staff member to handle bank reconciliations, rather than contracting them out as they have in the past.
"Currently, we have three different contractors working on them and we'll easily spend $150,000 on that, so it would be a very big cost-savings," she said.