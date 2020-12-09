 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 dead, another hospitalized after being shot, crashing SUV, police say
alert urgent

1 dead, another hospitalized after being shot, crashing SUV, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Lake County coroner's van stock

A Lake County coroner’s van

 The Times

GARY — Two men were shot, and one later died, after crashing an SUV into a fence and several other parked vehicles late Tuesday, police said.

A 26-year-old Portage man and 23-year-old Xzavier Edwards-Smith, of South Holland, were both taken to area hospitals, and Edwards-Smith later died, Gary police and the Lake County coroner's office said.

The cause and manner of Edwards-Smith's death were listed as pending Wednesday, the coroner's office said.

Police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Gary officers found medics removing the men from the black SUV when they responded about 7:20 p.m. to the 2200 block of Grant Street, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Both men suffered apparent gunshot wounds. 

The Portage man was transferred to another hospital for additional treatment, police said. Authorities did not disclose his latest condition early Wednesday.

Investigators believe a shooting occurred earlier in the 2500 block of Grant Street, Westerfield said.

The Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

Crime scene investigation spans 3 businesses, shuts down portion of Grant Street

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Firefighters hours into battling scrapyard blaze

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts