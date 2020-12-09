1 dead, another hospitalized after being shot, crashing SUV, police say

GARY — Two men were shot, and one later died, after crashing an SUV into a fence and several other parked vehicles late Tuesday, police said.
A 26-year-old Portage man and 23-year-old Xzavier Edwards-Smith, of South Holland, were both taken to area hospitals, and Edwards-Smith later died, Gary police and the Lake County coroner's office said.
The cause and manner of Edwards-Smith's death were listed as pending Wednesday, the coroner's office said.
Police are investigating his death as a homicide.
Gary officers found medics removing the men from the black SUV when they responded about 7:20 p.m. to the 2200 block of Grant Street, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.
Both men suffered apparent gunshot wounds.
The Portage man was transferred to another hospital for additional treatment, police said. Authorities did not disclose his latest condition early Wednesday.
Investigators believe a shooting occurred earlier in the 2500 block of Grant Street, Westerfield said.
The Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
