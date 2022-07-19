105-year-old woman cultivates love reading in book club

GARY — Felicia Childress has had a lifelong passion for reading and sharing what she reads with good friends.

That love of reading led the 105-year-old to join the Gary-based Booklovers' Club more than 40 years ago.

"I love this group and what they’ve done. ... There’s such a wonderful feeling of camaraderie, and I like discussing characters in the books we read as if they were living people,” Childress said.

Childress now lives in Hobart but was born and raised in Gary and was a longtime kindergarten teacher in Gary schools.

Her most famous pupil was Michael Jackson.

"He was one of my kindergarten students, and even then he had a beautiful voice," Childress said.

The Booklovers' Club, which turned 100 last year, is a few years younger than Childress but may be one of the longest continuing book clubs in the area, member Jacky Gholson said.

Plans for the century mark were waylaid due to COVID-19 issues, but the group intends to hold the celebration Oct. 22 of this year, Gholson said.

The club traditionally ends its book reading year at its May brunch then starts over in October, club historian Loretta Piggee said.

Approximately two dozen book club members and their guests gathered on a Saturday morning for a brunch held at the Center for Performing Arts with member Shirley P. Thomas serving as hostess.

"Sit back and relax and know your presence is welcomed,” Thomas said.

The brunch included club history as presented by Piggee, a discussion on banned books by Carolyn Dillon and a reflection of books shared by Barbara Taliaferro.

The featured speaker was Dorothy R. Leavell, editor and publisher of both the Gary and Chicago Crusader newspapers.

The Booklovers' Club was organized in October 1921 by 14 Black women in Gary for the purpose of broadening and improving the mind through study and research, according to a chronological history of the club provided by Gholson.

"The women were mostly teachers, some married to doctors, lawyers or other professionals," Gholson said. "They were bored, so someone thought of starting a book club."

Members in the early years met in homes, but according to the club's history, they presented many literary programs in churches and schools in the 1930s in order to "contribute to the cultural life of the developing community of Gary."

Gholson, a retired school administrator, became a member of the club in 1983.

"There are several reasons we have kept the book club going, including that we are good friends, period," Piggee said. "And maybe it's just a stroke of luck. Some of us like history, some like fiction, but we accept each other's differences."

And even though the club is not meeting through the summer months, that doesn't stop Childress from reading a wide variety of books.

Childress said she developed her love of books early on and was inspired by her grandfather, a minister in Gary, who kept lots of books in a room he used as his office.

"My grandfather loved books, too," Childress said.

She's not sure what her longevity secret is, besides reading, but perhaps her optimistic outlook on life is a factor.

"One thing I found out is you have to know that everything is not going to go the way you think it will. ... You have to make it something you can do," Childress said.