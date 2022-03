13 promotions bolster Gary Fire Department

GARY — In a continued push to strengthen the Gary Fire Department force, 13 individuals are climbing the ranks with a new batch of promotions.

Gary Fire Department Chief Sean O'Donnell said the firefighters being recognized have shown dedication for many years.

"It will impact the department in a very positive way," O'Donnell said. "There's a lot of experience among these firefighters. Most of them have been on the job for quite some time. In fact, most of them have 20 years or more on the job. They earned this opportunity and these accolades."

He said as longtime members retired, several firefighters successfully took the promotion exam to fill their ranks.

Newly promoted division chiefs include Rodney Smoote, Mark Terry and Calvin Bankhead, Ronald Smith, Sean G. O'Donnell, Derrell Robinson, Dominique McGill, Kelvin Gee and Brandon Hobson have been promoted to the rank of captain.

Newly promoted lieutenants include Brian Goodson, David Evans and Jason Gonsiorowski. In addition, James Kaurich was promoted to battalion chief.

O'Donnell said he looks forward to seeing the ranked members guide and work along the latest batch of new firefighters.

"They'll do a great job training and mentoring our newer members," he said.

Recently in February, 16 new probationary firefighters were sworn in at City Hall. The fire chief said it was the biggest class of new recruits the department has seen.

O'Donnell said since then a few more firefighters have been hired in.

The firefighters were sworn in and will now begin their training periods. The group is expected to complete the first phase of their training this summer.

Prince previously praised efforts to rebuild the city's fire department in an aim to heighten public safety.

"One of the things that gives me pride is the city's public safety team. Everyday, hundreds of men and women across the city go into situations most people find themselves running from," Prince said. "... We will do the very best to provide the resources equipment and training that you need in order to be the most successful fire person that you possibly can."

