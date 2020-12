16-year-old girl remains missing after reportedly leaving home, police say

GARY — Residents are asked to be on the lookout for a teen missing from home since last weekend, police said.

Chevvone Moore, 16, was reported as a runaway to police on Saturday morning. The teen was last known to have left her Gary home sometime between 10 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

Moore is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie, pink boots and blue jeans.

She is reported to be somewhere in the Northwest Indiana or Chicago area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Gary Police Department Juvenile Division at 219-881-1229 or the GPD Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

