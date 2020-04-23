2 more Gary residents die of coronavirus, mayor says; city launching free testing site

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

GARY — Two more Gary residents have died from coronavirus and 314 have tested positive, the mayor said.

Mayor Jerome Prince said Thursday the city has now lost a total of 11 of its residents to coronavirus.

“As we test more people, and as the virus continues its spread, the number of positive test results will rise,” he said.

A free coronavirus testing site will open Wednesday at the Gary Health Department at 1145 W. Fifth Avenue in Gary. It will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, according to Gary Health Commissioner Dr. Roland Walker.

Appointments must be made ahead of time and a doctor’s orders are required. There will be no up-front cost, but residents should bring a proof of insurance if they have it, officials said. The Gary Health Department phone number is 219-882-5565.

In addition, this week Indiana National Guard General Dale Lyles informed city officials that the National Guard and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will deliver 50 medical augmentation packages to Gary.

These packages will include beds and other medical gear to furnish a field hospital, the mayor said.