2 more Gary residents die of coronavirus, mayor says; city launching free testing site
2 more Gary residents die of coronavirus, mayor says; city launching free testing site

On Thursday, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said two more people have died from coronavirus in Gary. 

GARY — Two more Gary residents have died from coronavirus and 314 have tested positive, the mayor said.

Mayor Jerome Prince said Thursday the city has now lost a total of 11 of its residents to coronavirus.

“As we test more people, and as the virus continues its spread, the number of positive test results will rise,” he said.

A free coronavirus testing site will open Wednesday at the Gary Health Department at 1145 W. Fifth Avenue in Gary. It will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, according to Gary Health Commissioner Dr. Roland Walker.

Appointments must be made ahead of time and a doctor’s orders are required. There will be no up-front cost, but residents should bring a proof of insurance if they have it, officials said. The Gary Health Department phone number is 219-882-5565.

In addition, this week Indiana National Guard General Dale Lyles informed city officials that the National Guard and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will deliver 50 medical augmentation packages to Gary.

These packages will include beds and other medical gear to furnish a field hospital, the mayor said. 

“As more people come out of their homes, we will likely see an increase in the spread of the virus,” Prince said. “If this spread overwhelms our current medical facilities, we will be able to launch a ﬁeld hospital in Gary using these packages from the Indiana National Guard to treat our residents.”

Prince noted the city’s vulnerability as a bordering location to a current coronavirus hot spot, Cook County. He said residents must remain vigilant as people from Illinois and Michigan may come into the area to do business as restrictions loosen.

“Just because we are able to slowly move towards are normal activities does not mean the pandemic is over,” Prince said. “We must still wear masks, gloves and limit our travels if we want to avoid spreading this virus even more.”

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz

