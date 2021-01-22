 Skip to main content
29-year-old man found fatally shot in home, coroner says
GARY — A 29-year-old man died after being shot at a Region residence Friday afternoon. 

Troy Newsome, of Gary, was found shot to death in his home, according to a report from Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey. 

The Lake County Coroner's office was called at 3:36 p.m. to the scene of a shooting in the 4900 block of Jefferson Street in Gary. Newsome had multiple gunshot wounds and his death was reported as a homicide, the report said. 

Newsome was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:09 p.m. Gary police, Gary EMS, Lake County Sheriff's CSI and the Lake County Metro Homicide Unit worked at the scene. 

Anyone with information can contact the Gary Police Department Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP. 

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

