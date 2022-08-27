5 months into Gary partnership with state police, 17 ordinances relating to reforming police department procedure go before council

GARY — “I already know this is going to be an interesting set of meetings,” Common Council President William Godwin, D-1st, said after committee dates were set this week to discuss a long list of ordinances related to updating Gary Police Department procedures.

The stack of 17 ordinances came before the council about five months after the city announced a partnership with Indiana State Police. The goal of the partnership has been to evaluate the entire Gary Police Department and determine what changes should be made and what resources are needed. As part of the partnership, ISP Major Jerry Williams has been working out of the Gary Police Department since the end of April.

During a Wednesday night meeting, the Common Council moved forward on the 17 ordinances — labeled C.P.O 2022-68 through C.P.O 2022-84 — with 6-1 votes in favor on second reading. Councilwoman Mary Brown, D-3rd, was the sole "no" vote.

State police and the Gary Police Department gave an update on the partnership in July. During the news conference, ISP Superintendent Douglas Carter said a team of lawyers was looking to rewrite the "vast majority" of the police department's policies.

"Policies, procedures, ordinances, rules, all of those have to be kept up over time, and there's been a lapse," Carter said.

Many of the proposed ordinances relate to hiring, firing and the general disciplinary process as well as the role of the police chief. The city is in the midst of a search for a new police chief, officially opening the application in mid-July.

Formerly deputy chief, Brian Evans took over as police chief when Chief Richard Ligon resigned after just six months on the job. Evans has been filling in as interim chief for about two years. The city has had a high turnover of police chiefs; Ligon was Gary's 11th since 2006.

Under the proposed ordinances, "the chief of police shall be appointed by and serve at the pleasure of the mayor" and would have control of all members of the police department, all department offices and equipment. The chief would also establish all rules, policies and standard operating procedures for the department, though the Gary Police Civil Service Commission would be able to review the procedures.

Councilman Clorius Lay, D-at large, expressed concerns about how the proposed ordinances would shift the power structure that governs the police department. Multiple proposed ordinances relating to appointing, disciplining and removing officers give power to the Board of Public Works and Safety and to the police chief. However, the police commission would still be able to reject decisions made by the chief, and officers who disagree with any disciplinary actions taken against them would be able to appeal to the commission to have a disciplinary hearing.

“This is absolutely changing the police department as we presently know it and we need to be very careful,” Lay said. “We may be putting too much power into the hands of the police chief, which is really into the hands of the mayor, ... and this is nothing against Mayor (Jerome) Prince, but this will far outlast him."

Because of the large number of ordinances, the Public Safety Committee will review them over the course of two meetings: one at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 31 and the other at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 7. Lay pushed for the ordinances to be split up even more, saying the council may get tired and not ask enough questions.

"This is too important. ... These are too many ordinances to be discussed," Lay said. "I think once this passes, it will be very difficult to make changes."

The chairman of the Public Safety Committee, Councilman Ron Brewer, D-at large, said he will not let the committee meetings go past 10 p.m. A public hearing will be held for the ordinances at 6 p.m. Sept. 6.

“I will not be rushed based on any arbitrary deadlines of hiring a police chief or what have you. We are changing law,” Godwin said. “No council member should take a vote on something they don’t understand. ... The ordinances will remain in committee until they (the council members) are satisfied."