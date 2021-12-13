5 wounded in 3 weekend shootings, police say

GARY — Five people were wounded in three separate shootings last weekend, police said.
Gary police were dispatched about 4:50 p.m. Friday to the 300 block of Lincoln Street for a report of a gunshot victim, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
Officers spoke with several witnesses and learned a 47-year-old Merrillville man had been shot in the abdomen area and was taken in a private vehicle to a local hospital, he said.
One witness told police a couple of people were heard arguing before gunshots rang out. Another witness said the Merrillville man was found outside wounded after the gunfire, police said.
Police were dispatched about 3:50 a.m. Saturday after a 29-year-old woman arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to her foot, Hamady said.
The woman told police she'd been shot at a location in the Brunswick neighborhood, but no crime scene was located. The woman was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, police said.
About 3 a.m. Sunday, three Gary men were wounded in a shooting at the Corvette Lounge, a private club in the 5600 block of West Fifth Avenue, police said.
Gary officers were dispatched to the club, where they found an unoccupied vehicle with open doors and gunfire damage but no gunshot victims, Hamady said.
Officers were dispatched to a local hospital after the three men arrived seeking treatment.
A 28-year-old man was shot in the back and buttocks, and a 25-year-old man was shot in the abdomen area, Hamady said.
A 33-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his left arm and was transferred to an Illinois hospital for further treatment, he said.
All three of the men declined to provide information about the shooting, he said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Douglas Drummond at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.