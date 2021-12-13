5 wounded in 3 weekend shootings, police say

GARY — Five people were wounded in three separate shootings last weekend, police said.

Gary police were dispatched about 4:50 p.m. Friday to the 300 block of Lincoln Street for a report of a gunshot victim, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Officers spoke with several witnesses and learned a 47-year-old Merrillville man had been shot in the abdomen area and was taken in a private vehicle to a local hospital, he said.

One witness told police a couple of people were heard arguing before gunshots rang out. Another witness said the Merrillville man was found outside wounded after the gunfire, police said.

Police were dispatched about 3:50 a.m. Saturday after a 29-year-old woman arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to her foot, Hamady said.

The woman told police she'd been shot at a location in the Brunswick neighborhood, but no crime scene was located. The woman was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, police said.

About 3 a.m. Sunday, three Gary men were wounded in a shooting at the Corvette Lounge, a private club in the 5600 block of West Fifth Avenue, police said.