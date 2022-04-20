 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured urgent

$6.7 million in federal funds offer ‘day of promise for Gary’

  • 0

GARY — For U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, the nearly $6.7 million in recent federal grants to this city are more than just dollars. They reflect a “day of promise for the city of Gary.”

Mrvan, D-1st, said the funds for sewers, air travel, trails and police work are “giving hope … making Gary more livable.”

Mrvan joined Mayor Jerome A. Prince and other officials at a City Hall press conference to announce the following federal grants to the city:

• $3.5 million for environmental infrastructure in the Gary Sanitary District, matched with $1.16 million by the city.

• $2 million to the Gary/Chicago International Airport.

• $682,000 for the Marquette Greenway Trail.

• $500,000 to the Gary Police Department.

The grants to Gary are part of $45 million in federal earmarks for projects around Northwest Indiana.

People are also reading…

Officials discuss money Gary is getting through earmarks

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince announces federal grants for the city Wednesday.

These grants, Prince said, will “move Gary forward.”

Funding for the GSD, the mayor said, will “pave the way for future commercial and residential development,” as well as help current residents.

The sewer project involves increasing the capacity of the force main from a 42- to a 48-inch pipe. This increased space, the mayor explained, will allow water to flow freely to the wastewater treatment plant, with less water going into Lake Michigan.

Councilwoman Mary Brown, D-3rd, whose district is directly affected, called this project “extremely important.”

Citing complaints she receives about residential flooding, Brown said, “This [project] is great. I’m really happy about this.”

Prince cited the importance of the project in promoting economic development, encouraging businesses to move here and inviting young people to move into the neighborhood.

Officials discuss money Gary is getting through earmarks

U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, left, talks about federal grant funds that have been allocated for the city of Gary. To his left are Mayor Jerome Prince, Deputy Mayor Trent McCain and Police Chief Brian Evans.

Mrvan said this project impacts neighboring communities, as Hobart, Lake Station and Merrillville all feed into the GSD system.

With cargo transport growing at the airport, Prince said grant dollars will go toward fire and snow removal equipment. The police grant will enhance existing technology. Trail funds will connect the project from west Gary to east Hammond.

Expressing his thanks to Mrvan and President Joe Biden, Prince noted, “Gary has the resources it needs to be a great city. We’re creating a cleaner, safer community that everyone can be proud of.”

With airport improvements for cargo transport, the mayor continued, “We are going to compete. Utilizing this asset, doing it right, we will compete globally.”

The Marquette Greenway Trail is a planned regional trail extending through Northwest Indiana’s Lake Michigan shoreline running between Chicago and New Buffalo, Michigan.

Money for the trail will finance engineering on the section of the trail near the Cline Avenue Bridge.

Officials discuss money Gary is getting through earmarks

Gary Police Chief Brian Evans talks about grant money earmarked for the Gary Police Department.

Police Chief Brian Evans said the federal money will expand and enhance his department’s existing technology, including license plate readers and body cameras. It will also aid local police do their jobs better, the chief said.

Since installing new technology last year, Gary Police have recovered 110 stolen vehicles and made arrests in four homicides since October, the chief said.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man charged with murdering neighbor

Man charged with murdering neighbor

A Region man has been charged with murder after security footage showed him entering his neighbors' apartment days before she was found strangled to death.

Watch Now: Related Video

French presidential election: Macron, Le Pen to face off in crucial debate

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts