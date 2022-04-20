$6.7 million in federal funds offer ‘day of promise for Gary’

GARY — For U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, the nearly $6.7 million in recent federal grants to this city are more than just dollars. They reflect a “day of promise for the city of Gary.”

Mrvan, D-1st, said the funds for sewers, air travel, trails and police work are “giving hope … making Gary more livable.”

Mrvan joined Mayor Jerome A. Prince and other officials at a City Hall press conference to announce the following federal grants to the city:

• $3.5 million for environmental infrastructure in the Gary Sanitary District, matched with $1.16 million by the city.

• $2 million to the Gary/Chicago International Airport.

• $682,000 for the Marquette Greenway Trail.

• $500,000 to the Gary Police Department.

The grants to Gary are part of $45 million in federal earmarks for projects around Northwest Indiana.

These grants, Prince said, will “move Gary forward.”

Funding for the GSD, the mayor said, will “pave the way for future commercial and residential development,” as well as help current residents.

The sewer project involves increasing the capacity of the force main from a 42- to a 48-inch pipe. This increased space, the mayor explained, will allow water to flow freely to the wastewater treatment plant, with less water going into Lake Michigan.

Councilwoman Mary Brown, D-3rd, whose district is directly affected, called this project “extremely important.”

Citing complaints she receives about residential flooding, Brown said, “This [project] is great. I’m really happy about this.”

Prince cited the importance of the project in promoting economic development, encouraging businesses to move here and inviting young people to move into the neighborhood.

Mrvan said this project impacts neighboring communities, as Hobart, Lake Station and Merrillville all feed into the GSD system.

With cargo transport growing at the airport, Prince said grant dollars will go toward fire and snow removal equipment. The police grant will enhance existing technology. Trail funds will connect the project from west Gary to east Hammond.

Expressing his thanks to Mrvan and President Joe Biden, Prince noted, “Gary has the resources it needs to be a great city. We’re creating a cleaner, safer community that everyone can be proud of.”

With airport improvements for cargo transport, the mayor continued, “We are going to compete. Utilizing this asset, doing it right, we will compete globally.”

The Marquette Greenway Trail is a planned regional trail extending through Northwest Indiana’s Lake Michigan shoreline running between Chicago and New Buffalo, Michigan.

Money for the trail will finance engineering on the section of the trail near the Cline Avenue Bridge.

Police Chief Brian Evans said the federal money will expand and enhance his department’s existing technology, including license plate readers and body cameras. It will also aid local police do their jobs better, the chief said.

Since installing new technology last year, Gary Police have recovered 110 stolen vehicles and made arrests in four homicides since October, the chief said.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.