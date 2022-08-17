 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 to compete for Gary Common Council seat

Mike Brown

The caucus to replace Gary City Councilman Mike Brown will take place Saturday morning. 

GARY — Democratic Precinct Committee members will have to choose between six candidates during the caucus to replace At-large Gary Common Councilman Mike Brown. 

Brown stepped down from the council at the start of the month after he was caucused in to replace former Lake County Clerk Lorenzo Arredondo. Brown had served on the council since 2018. 

The caucus will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Diamond Club, which is part of the U.S. Steel Yard stadium.

Candidates had until 10 a.m. Wednesday to file the required paperwork. Lake County Democratic Party Chairman Jim Wieser said Carl Weatherspoon Jr., Lori Peterson Latham, Darren Washington, LaJuan Clemons, Jonathan Boose and Mark Spencer all declared candidacy. 

The person selected will serve the some 17 months remaining on Brown's term. 

