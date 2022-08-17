6 to compete for Gary Common Council seat

The caucus will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Diamond Club, which is part of the U.S. Steel Yard stadium.
Candidates had until 10 a.m. Wednesday to file the required paperwork. Lake County Democratic Party Chairman Jim Wieser said Carl Weatherspoon Jr., Lori Peterson Latham, Darren Washington, LaJuan Clemons, Jonathan Boose and Mark Spencer all declared candidacy.
City council member Dawn Stokes with fellow candidate Pete Land, left, and Lake County Democratic chairman Jim Wieser, right, addresses the audience before voting during the caucus to replace outgoing mayor David Uran.
Lake County Circuit Court judge Marissa McDermott administers the oath of office to newly elected mayor Pete Land during the caucus to replace outgoing mayor David Uran at the Moose Lodge in Crown Point Thursday evening.
GALLERY: Pete Land selected as new Crown Point mayor
1 of 7
060322-nws-mayor_5
Newly elected mayor Pete Land signs his oath of office with Lake County Circuit Court Judge Marissa McDermott after he was elected in a caucus to replace outgoing mayor David Uran Thursday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
060322-nws-mayor_8
City council member Dawn Stokes with fellow candidate Pete Land, left, and Lake County Democratic chairman Jim Wieser, right, addresses the audience before voting during the caucus to replace outgoing mayor David Uran.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
060322-nws-mayor_4
Crown Point city councilman Andrew Kyres gives newly sworn in Mayor Pete Land a thumbs-up during the caucus to replace outgoing mayor David Uran Thursday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
060322-nws-mayor_1
Lake County Circuit Court judge Marissa McDermott administers the oath of office to newly elected mayor Pete Land during the caucus to replace outgoing mayor David Uran at the Moose Lodge in Crown Point Thursday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls
060322-nws-mayor_7
Pete Land addresses the audience before voting during the caucus to replace outgoing mayor David Uran on Thursday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
060322-nws-mayor_3
Lake County Democratic chairman Jim Wieser, right, announces Pete Land, second from left, as the new mayor of Crown Point by a vote of 13-8 over Dawn Stokes, second from right, Thursday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
060322-nws-mayor_6
Candidates Pete Land, and Dawn Stokes react as Lake County Democratic chairman Jim Wieser introduces them both during the caucus to replace outgoing mayor David Uran on Thursday evening.