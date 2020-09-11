$9M South Gleason sale, redevelopment rife with hurdles, but first step in floodplain removal

Barnes-Caldwell, whose district the sale parcel is in, has spoken out against the sale, questioning how the city could sell land near IUN to a firm without knowing exactly what they intend to do with the property.

Gary Redevelopment Director AJ Bytnar said project leaders want to be mindful of the existing university and neighborhood traffic flows along 35th Avenue by not disrupting it with heavy truck traffic.

Project documents show the city wants to limit heavy truck traffic, entering from the Grant Avenue exit, to 32nd Avenue, and using 33rd Avenue for employee access.

The council will have some say in the project.

The final purchase is contingent upon rezoning approvals by the city's zoning board and the Gary Common Council, a nine-member legislative body on which Barnes-Caldwell and Godwin sit.

Reaves said he would hope the council works in tandem with redevelopment.

"We don’t need obstructionists, we want a partnership. This benefits the city in every single way. The mayor’s platform has never been to disenfranchise current homeowners or the institutions like the university by putting something in the area that negatively affect quality of life," Reaves said.