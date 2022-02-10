'A business deal that did not work out': Gary reaches settlement agreement with Akyumen over failed development

GARY — The Genesis Convention Center and the Ivanhoe Gardens properties will be returned to the Gary Redevelopment Commission after the RDC reached a tentative settlement agreement with Akyumen Industries Corp.

Akyumen, a cellphone device manufacturer and data content provider, announced plans to call Gary home in October 2020. The company promised to move its headquarters from Los Angeles to the Genesis Center, as well as build a 200,000-square-foot manufacturing plant where it would make phones, tablets and phablets that can show videos on walls, ceilings or other surfaces.

Akyumen also committed to invest at least $100 million and hire between 500 and 2,000 people over the next few years. In December 2020, the RDC entered a purchase agreement with Akyumen for both the former Genesis Convention Center, located at 401 Adams St., and the old Ivanhoe Gardens housing site, located along the 3000 block of West 11th Avenue.

By July 2021, no progress had been made at either site, and the Gary RDC had filed a lawsuit against Akyumen, alleging the company failed to pay the $2.5 million it owed on the Genesis Center by July 27, which nullified the deal and exposed the company to a $100,000 liquidated damages fee.

The deal to buy the Ivanhoe property also fell through after Akyumen defaulted on its promise to provide a development agreement, the lawsuit alleges.

During a special meeting Wednesday, the RDC unanimously passed a resolution approving the settlement agreement with Akyumen. Under the agreement, Akyumen will transfer the Genesis and Ivanhoe properties back to the RDC, and the RDC will pay Akyumen $35,000.

"The Redevelopment Commission hoped that these transfers would result in the successful redevelopment of these two properties. Unfortunately, this did not happen through no fault of either party," the agreement states. "It was simply a business deal that did not work out for either side."

Akyumen had agreed to purchase the Genesis Center for $2.5 million and Ivanhoe Gardens for $50,000. The Ivanhoe Gardens development has been vacant since 2007, and the Genesis Center was listed for sale in 2018.

According to previous Times reports, Mayor Jerome Prince said the city will now explore other options for developing both sites.

This summer, the Gary Common Council referred the failed deal to the council's investigations team. Council President William Godwin, D-1, has said many council members expressed concerns about the Akyumen deal, "but those concerns fell on deaf ears."

Godwin was not immediately available for comment on the status of the council's investigation.

