GARY — Marcella DeLavallade-Amos lost her only child in 2012 to a police shooting.
"My son was shot in his shoulder, his thigh, his hand, his heart, his lungs, and his spine was shattered," she told the Gary Common Council on Tuesday.
DeLavallade-Amos' son, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2008, was killed during a mental illness wellness check.
"I truly believe that if there had been mobile mental health teams available in 2012, that my son would still be alive today," she said. "I don't want to see other families go through the horror of what my family and I had to go through and are still going through."
DeLavallade-Amos was one of about 10 people who spoke in favor of funding a mobile mental health crisis response team. When the council unanimously approved $1.5 million for the initiative, the crowded room erupted in cheers.
"This is a great day," Mayor Jerome Prince said. "This is probably one of the best days in the city of Gary."
The idea for a mobile mental health unit came out of the list of recommendations created by the Gary Police Reform Commission in 2021. Prince signed an executive order creating the commission in June 2020, shortly after the world watched Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin murder George Floyd.
The Interfaith Action Network has been working for months alongside the council to get the mobile mental health unit funded. The $1.5 million will come out of the $80.3 million awarded to the city as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
The mobile mental health team is envisioned as a clinician-led model, where family members, teachers and anyone else who sees someone in crisis can call a special number and be referred to the mental health team. The unit would consist of professionals who specialize in crisis intervention and social work. Team members would respond to the crisis using their own vehicles.
"We expect that this program will reduce the role of law enforcement in handling nonviolent mental health issues," said Charlotte Hawkins, co-chair of the Interfaith Action Network. "We expect to see fewer of our youth sent to detention when what they really need is mental health practitioners."
According to a database kept by The Washington Post, 21% of the 8,272 people fatally shot by police in the U.S. since 2015 had a mental illness.
The database shows that 38 of the 154 people fatally shot by police in Indiana since 2015 had a mental illness.
DeLavallade-Amos said Gary can serve as a model for other communities.
The idea of a crisis response team dates back decades, but recent calls for police reform have helped the concept gain traction.
In Austin, Texas, 911 dispatchers started asking callers if they need police, fire, emergency medical services or mental health services. In 2021 the added option was able to divert 3,564 calls away from police response. Over the summer, then-interim Gary Police Chief Brian Evans said officers answer about 1,400 service calls every week.
In July, the United States’ first three-digit mental health hotline was launched. Instead of using 911, callers should dial 988 to be connected with a trained mental health counselor. In addition, Senate Bill 1, which was referred to the Indiana House Committee on Public Health at the end of February, calls for an expansion of mental health clinics across the state.
Earlier this year, members of the Interfaith Action Network joined hundreds of faith leaders at the Statehouse to show their support for SB 1 and ask that the legislation be fully funded. The estimated cost for the mental health bill is $130 million.
Now that the Common Council has appropriated the needed money, the city will put out a Request for Proposals for contractors who will help implement the mobile mental health unit.
"We know that the safest communities are not the ones with the most police in them," said Councilwoman Lori Latham, D-at large. "The safest communities are the ones that treat the whole person, that have the best jobs, the best educational opportunities, the best public health services.
"So while this is a celebration, it is also a challenge to keep going, keep organizing, and let's keep moving forward and building those critical services."