Earlier this year, members of the Interfaith Action Network joined hundreds of faith leaders at the Statehouse to show their support for SB 1 and ask that the legislation be fully funded. The estimated cost for the mental health bill is $130 million.

Now that the Common Council has appropriated the needed money, the city will put out a Request for Proposals for contractors who will help implement the mobile mental health unit.

"We know that the safest communities are not the ones with the most police in them," said Councilwoman Lori Latham, D-at large. "The safest communities are the ones that treat the whole person, that have the best jobs, the best educational opportunities, the best public health services.

"So while this is a celebration, it is also a challenge to keep going, keep organizing, and let's keep moving forward and building those critical services."