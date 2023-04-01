 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story urgent

A path forward: Gary police's new hiring process designed to attract officers and build relationships

  • 0
A path forward: Gary police debut new hiring process designed to attract officers and build relationships

Gary police Cmdr. Edward Gonzalez (from left) discusses the department's hiring processes Thursday with Maj. Chief Jerry Williams, Cmdr. James Bond and Cmdr. Anthony Titus at the Gary Police Department. 

GARY — Cadets hired with the Gary Police Department used to have to wait about a year and a half before they officially received their badges. 

Applicants going through the new hiring process won't have to wait more than four months before they can begin patrolling the streets.

Riding Shotgun with the Gary Fire Department

To address an officer shortage that has affected law enforcement nationally, Gary police have expedited their hiring process and explored new ways to recruit, according to the department's command staff. 

“We’re taking a new, refreshed application to this process," Maj. Chief Jerry Williams said. "It’s going to be more structured.”

The process will include an online application, available on a computer, tablet or mobile phone. It will be more user-friendly and easier to complete than filling out a paper application. And the department's website is getting a complete overhaul, Williams said, to make it more accessible for the community.

People are also reading…

Applicants are still encouraged to complete the application on a computer because some glitches are being worked out on the mobile application form. 

As part of 16 ordinances passed in November by Gary's Police Reform Commission, the Gary Police Department will have more control over its hiring, firing, promotion and disciplinary processes. Previously, the process was handled by six appointees on the Police Civil Service Commission. 

"This is a big deal for the agency and a big deal for the community," Williams said. 

The deadline for submitting applications has been extended to April 14, Williams said, because of the positive response they have received. The department will hold an all-day hiring session April 23, which includes a physical agility test, a written examination, an interview and a background investigation. Once all components are processed, cadets are ready for the academy. 

Cmdr. James Bond said part of the expedited process is a desire to be cognizant of a candidate's time. Many previous cadets were unable to work or lost time at work because of an arduous hiring format. The hope is to ensure that quality candidates are not lost. 

"We understand, the climate of law enforcement has changed," Bond said. "We want to give back to the basics of honor: trust, loyalty and respect. More importantly, we want to give that to the community, and we want officers who embody that."

Gary officers have multiple opportunities for advancement, which Bond said he believes makes the department special. There are nine divisions Gary officers can advance to, including homicide, narcotics, SWAT and federal task forces.

Restructuring the hiring process also means rethinking recruitment. Bond said they're building relationships with local colleges, reaching out to local high schools and contacting military branches. Gary officers are at Purdue University this weekend, shadowing other officers on how they recruit at job fairs.

"We're building a strong recruitment process, and I think we'll see the benefits within a year or less," Bond said. 

Cmdr. Anthony Titus said the department recently met with the Gary Community School Corp. about starting a police cadet program for high school students. The district hopes to have it ready by August. 

"That is going to have some long-term benefits," he said. "Not only for law enforcement, but for the community and that generation that might feel law enforcement only views them within a certain light."

Rebuilding relationships with the community is another crucial component, Williams said. 

The department is launching a Real Time Crime Center in the next month or so, allowing community members to submit information online about crimes. A live map on the website will show where and when crime happens in the city. Also, Gary officers will be outfitted with body cameras in the coming weeks, which Williams believes will increase transparency between the department and community.

Community cooperation is necessary to help solve crimes, Cmdr. Edward Gonzalez said. Public help will allow police to get investigations to "where they need to be."

“The backbone of the police department is the community,” he said. 

For more information, go to gary.gov/police-department.