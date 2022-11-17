After a 'rough' start, Gary council passes all 16 police reform ordinances

GARY — After several lengthy meetings, contentious back-and-forth discussion and ultimately some compromise, the Gary Common Council has passed all 16 ordinances aimed at improving police department operations.

“It started out rough and we were able to give some and get what we ultimately envision, which is a quicker process and more uniformity," City Attorney Rodney Pol said. “I’m excited because it gives us the opportunity to try something new."

At the end of August, a stack of 17 ordinances went before the council. The legislation came out of a partnership between the Gary Police Department and Indiana State Police, which began in April.

The ordinances update the hiring, firing, promotion and disciplinary processes within the department, as well as the duties of the police chief.

Formerly deputy chief, Brian Evans has been filling in as the city's interim chief of police for over two years. Evans took over as police chief when Chief Richard Ligon resigned after just six months on the job. The city has had a high turnover of police chiefs; Ligon was Gary's 11th since 2006. Since launching a nationwide search for a new chief last spring, the city has narrowed the initial applicant pool of 74 to three finalists.

ISP Major Jerry Williams, who has been working out of the Gary Police Department throughout the partnership, said Mayor Jerome Prince is currently reviewing the three candidates.

Rocky beginnings

When the ordinances were first introduced, multiple council members critiqued the legislation. Council President William Godwin, D-1st, said the council had been excluded from the creation of the ordinances. He and Councilman Clorius Lay, D-at-large, also said they feared the proposed changes would give the police chief too much power.

"To draft 17 ordinances, e-mail them, and then say, let's send it to the council for quick consideration ... and then become angry when strong concerns and questions are raised ... is not a fair process. The nature of how this process has gone requires the kind of attention to detail that was shown at the Public Safety Committee meeting last week," Godwin said in a statement released after a particularly contentious committee meeting.

Previously, the Police Civil Service Commission, which consists of six appointees, led the testing and evaluation of new recruits and officers seeking promotions. The commission also led the disciplinary process. Under the new ordinances, the police chief and other leaders within the police department would be in charge of hiring, promotions and disciplinary processes.

However, after ample review — the ordinances were discussed during four Common Council meetings and four Public Safety Committee meetings — some compromises were made. Under the amended ordinances, the commission will certify and can appeal many of the police chief's decisions. The last two ordinances, both relating to the discipline of officers, were ultimately combined.

The council passed the first five ordinances during a Nov. 1 meeting and approved the remaining 11 on Tuesday.

“I’m optimistic with today’s results. ... It (the passage of the ordinances) paves the way to build a strong foundation for the police department,” Williams said, adding that if he could restart the process he would "get all the stakeholders to the table as early and as often as possible."

Some council members remained critical of the legislation.

Godwin abstained from voting on seven of the ordinances and voted "no" on four. Councilwoman Mary Brown, D-3rd, abstained from voting on four of the ordinances and voted "no" on one. Councilwoman Tai Adkins, D-4th, abstained from voting on three of the ordinances and voted "no" on one. Councilwoman Linda Barnes-Caldwell also voted "no" on one of the ordinances.

The reduced power of the police commission was a top concern for Godwin.

“They essentially have been disemboweled,” Godwin said. "They exist in a far less powerful form.”

Reaching an understanding

The team drafting the ordinances asked multiple former Gary police chiefs what issues they faced during their time with the department, Pol said. The overall goal of the legislation was to give the police chief more input.

One ordinance that garnered a lot of attention related to placing police officers on unpaid leave. Under the prior rules, the chief could only place an officer on unpaid leave for five days. Beyond that, the chief had to send a verified complaint to the commission and launch an internal investigation. Throughout the duration of the investigation, the officer must either continue to work or be placed on paid leave.

"I don't think anybody could accept that having an officer sit at home and collect paid leave while they go through the disciplinary process is acceptable," Pol said during a September Public Safety Committee meeting.

Initially, one of the proposed ordinances would allow the chief to suspend officers for up to six months. However, after discussions with council members, the suspension was reduced to 30 days.

Before the 30-day suspension begins, the officer has seven days to appeal to the commission. The suspension cannot begin until the commission has reviewed the appeal. Lay said he believes the officer should be allowed to appeal to both the police chief and the commission, giving the officer "two bites at the apple." With Lay's amendment, Pol said the officer will have seven days to appeal to the chief and then, if the chief does not change their mind, seven days to appeal to the commission.

Pol said the change “cuts against what we’re looking for, which is uniformity” because officers who are closer to the chief may be looked upon favorably. Overall Pol said he was happy with the outcome because it made the discipline process more efficient. When investigations stretch on for months or even years, witnesses drop out and important details are forgotten.

If the chief determines the discipline should go beyond 30 days, the commission will review the decision right away.

Once the ordinances are actually put into practice, Godwin said he hopes all of the "moving parts" are clarified and put into layman's terms. He said currently, the legislation is "very convoluted."

Williams said ISP will likely announce an exit strategy from Gary once a new police chief has been appointed.

ISP is currently working with state and national partners to secure funding for a new public safety building in Gary, Williams added.