Gary's new redistricting plan

The new legislative maps approved by the Gary Common Council on Friday would bring the city's total population deviation to about 7.34%, even lower than the 10% target.

The changes include: moving precinct 10 from the 1st District to the 4th District, adjusting the southern border of precinct 1, which is in District 2, so that it stops at 9th Avenue, moving all the residents affected by the border change into precinct 10, which is in District 6, and moving precincts 22 and 28 from the 4th District to the 5th.

The new district populations are:

District 1: 11,669

District 2: 11,675

District 3: 12,009

District 4: 11,326

District 5: 11,164

District 6: 11,250