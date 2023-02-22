GARY — The city's redistricting debacle seems to be nearing a resolution.
An agreed order submitted Tuesday would settle the federal lawsuit that was launched because the Gary Common Council missed the Dec. 31 redistricting deadline. Longtime Gary resident and voting-rights advocate Barbara Bolling-Williams filed the suit against the council on Jan. 25; the suit says the city's outdated maps left Gary with a total population deviation of about 24%. Ideally, municipalities' total population deviation should be less than 10%.
The proposed agreed order states the map approved by the council "is sufficient to address the malapportionment." The parties are asking the court to adopt the new map; U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon has not accepted the agreed order yet.
The map approved by the council will not displace any current Common Council incumbents or candidates.
Federal, state and municipal election boundaries must be examined after each census to ensure each district has a similar population size. If district population varies too much, residents in less populated districts will have greater voting strength than those in overpopulated districts.
During a Feb. 1 initial hearing for the case, Common Council Attorney Rinzer Williams III said the redistricting process proved to be "much more difficult than we (the Common Council) originally thought and we ran out of time." At the initial hearing, Simon called the situation a "mess" and said the preferred solution would be "to have you guys work together and find a remedy that everybody is happy with."
"The Gary Common Council worked diligently to come up with a map that would not violate the constitutional rights of Mrs. Bolling or any other resident," said Tracy Coleman, one of the attorneys representing Bolling-Williams.
Simon called the agreement "terrific."
The proposed agreed order states the "court hereby enters final judgment and order in favor of the Plaintiff Barbara Bolling and against the Gary Common Council and orders the Gary Common Council and the Lake County Board of Elections and Registration implement the map attached hereto for the 2023 primary and general elections for the Gary Common Council. Plaintiff may petition the Court for her fees and costs."
A similar redistricting battle played out in East Chicago.
The East Chicago Common Council drafted new district boundaries, but Mayor Anthony Copeland attempted to kill the map through a so-called pocket veto by refusing to act on it for 10 days. The council overrode his veto on Jan. 11, more than a week after the deadline. Copeland filed a lawsuit with the Lake Superior Court, asking that the spring election be run under the old district map.
On Friday, Lake Superior Court Civil Division Judge Bruce D. Parent issued a ruling rejecting the mayor’s request for an injunction. The judge ruled that the mayor’s injunctive demand would harm the public good because the map the mayor favors is inequitable because of population differences between council districts.
