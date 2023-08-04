GARY — Earth Charter Indiana's annual climate leadership summit is coming to Northwest Indiana this fall.

Started in 2016, the summit brings together mayors, city, town, county and community leaders from across the state to discuss climate resiliency. This year's conference will take place Sept. 8 at Indiana University Northwest in Gary.

According to an Earth Charter news release, this year's focus will be on creating regional climate resiliency plans and finding federal funding opportunities. Last year the summit was in Richmond, this is the first time the event will be held in Northwest Indiana. The event is being cohosted by Earth Charter, the city of Gary, the city of Portage, the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission, the Michigan City Commission on Sustainability and IUN.

"As we witness the devastating impacts of the climate crisis unfolding around us, it can be easy to be discouraged. Heat waves, droughts, floods and other extreme weather events are becoming frequent, affecting us all in one way or another," Earth Charter's news release states. "The Climate Leadership Summit is an annual statewide conference specially designed for mayors, city, town, county and community leaders to strengthen our climate resiliency at the local level."

The 2023 climate summit will begin at 9 a.m., Sept. 8 and will end around 5 p.m. The busy day will be broken into multiple different sessions including a youth leader's session and a mayor's panel.

Tickets to the summit are $40 and must be purchased by Aug. 25. The summit is free for all city and county officials and for youth/ students; register at earthcharterindiana.org/cls8.

The night before the summit, Earth Charter and NWI Green Drinks will co-host a free screening of two short environmental documentaries. The films "Shifting Sands: On the Path to Sustainability" and "Liminal: Indiana and the Anthropocene," will be shown at the IUN Savannah Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the film starts at 7 p.m., register for the first-come-first-served tickets at earthcharterindiana.org/climate-leadership-summit.

