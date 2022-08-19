Air show flies into Chicago this weekend — with an assist from Gary

GARY — Some of the top military air show planes roared over the Region Thursday and landed at Gary/Chicago International Airport in anticipation of this weekend's scheduled Chicago Air and Water Show.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels, U.S. Army Golden Knights and others will take off from the Gary airport Saturday and Sunday on their way to the show's performance area on the Chicago lakefront between Fullerton Avenue and Oak Street.

"After the absence of the show in 2020 and a scaled down version in 2021, this summer we are honored to be able to bring back in full force Chicago’s storied tradition — the Air and Water Show," said Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events Commissioner Erin Harkey.

The acrobatic planes and pilots will center their free performances at North Avenue Beach, but Region residents also have the opportunity to see them depart and return to the Gary airport. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with an admission fee of $20 per vehicle. Several food trucks plan to be at the airport, located at 6001 Airport Road.

The U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights are dedicating their performances to the memory of Rudy Malnati Jr., a long-time air show organizer who managed the former South Shore Air Show along Northwest Indiana's shoreline.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will fly their brand-new F/A–18E Super Hornets. The Golden Knights will jump from an aircraft at an altitude of 12,000 feet and perform a target landing on North Avenue Beach.

The lakefront event, first run in 1959, features a variety of military and civilian performers and aerial demonstration teams.

Featured military performers, in addition to the Blue Angels and Golden Knights, include a USN F-35C Lightening II, USAF F-22 Raptor, USAF C-17 Globemaster III, ANG A-10 Thunderbolt II (“Warthog”), ANG KC-135 Stratotanker, USMC V-22 Osprey Tiltrotor and USCG Search and Rescue Helicopter demonstration.

For the first time, the U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight and U.S. Navy Legacy Flights will participate in the same air and water show, with an additional F-35C Legacy II in the Navy Legacy Flight incorporating a "Missing Man" dedication to Malnati.

Civilian performers are scheduled to include Susan Dacy, Bill Stein, Kevin Coleman, Rob Holland, Triple Time Team, the Chicago Fire Department Air/Sea Rescue and the Chicago Police Department helicopter.

For more information, visit chicagoairandwatershow.us.