GARY — Chicago Humanities Festival Co-Director and Gary-based artist Lauren M. Pacheco is about to launch a new hub of arts and culture in the Steel City.

Pacheco, a former Indiana University Northwest professor who leads the Destination Gary and #PaintGary arts initiatives, plans to soon open Steel Studio on the sixth floor of the Gary State Bank tower at 504 Broadway.

It's a 10,000-square-foot arts space and creative incubator meant to spark new life in downtown Gary and be a hub for the Region's creative community. It will host exhibitions, performances, podcasts, artist studios and workspaces while also serving as a gathering place.

“The project name, Steel Studio, is a nod to Gary’s great steel industry and the project's intention to be a space for experimentation, experiences, dialogue and innovation," Pacheco said.

The sixth-story arts space overlooking downtown Gary will host community programs, artistic practices and cross-disciplinary resources. It will aim to strengthen regional initiatives in the arts, architecture, academia, design, civic engagement, social justice, technology and the creative industries.

The hope is to draw people from across the Region to downtown Gary, helping with the city's revitalization. Pacheco hopes to stimulate economic, cultural and social growth while creating opportunities for local artists.

“Steel Studio is a collaborative and creative studio interested in developing ideas, projects and partnerships that respond to community needs,” Pacheco said. “We will do this by supporting various creative communities as a platform for innovation, experimentation, and interactions through the arts, design, architecture, citizen and stakeholder engagement, public space, material culture, storytelling and social action.”

Steel Studio is seeking nonprofit status and aims to partner with other nonprofits. For instance, it is in talks with the Floating Museum, the Chicago-based collective that's organizing the upcoming fifth edition of the Chicago Architecture Biennial, a prestigious international exhibition of architectural designs, projects and ideas.

“If Steel Studio is selected as a community partner with the Chicago Architecture Biennial, it will be a remarkable opportunity to engage a global network of thought leaders and practitioners in the city of Gary," she said. “Gary’s proximity to the city of Chicago makes our city a likely community partner candidate. Gary is an extension of Chicago, with decades of legacy between our great cities.”

Steel Studio could serve as one of the sites for the upcoming Chicago Architecture Biennial, which has the theme "This is a Rehearsal."

"This would be a massive opportunity for the city of Gary to leverage a global event like the Chicago Architecture Biennial," she said. "It would help lift up the great work that's being done in the city and Region. It would bring in visitors and let us tap the minds of urban architects who specialize in adaptive reuse space."

Steel Studio will start organizing programming in March. Initially, it will display art installations on both the sixth floor and the first floor of the bank, which dates back to Gary's founding in 1906.

Gary State Bank — the only financial institution in Gary to survive the Great Depression — built its first cast-stone building at 5th and Broadway and then tore it down in 1929 and replaced it with the existing tower, which was designed by the architecture firm Ivar Viehe Naess & Company of Chicago. It's a striking building with a grand arched entry and a towering Corinthian colonnade.

“As a Gary resident and practicing artist, I believe that cultural values can help to inform current issues surrounding the city of Gary," she said. "This project is one of the many ways I think through arts and culture city benefits such as localism, community development, placemaking and placekeeping. For over 17 years, my art and curatorial projects have amplified multidisciplinary voices and spaces with the goal of supporting a community of creative practitioners that is not cultivated solely as an academic program.”

Steel Studio is pursuing grant funding to renovate and upgrade the sixth floor. It's currently laid out as an office, but Pacheco hopes to make it more into a conventional art space such as by carving out larger exhibition rooms and artist studios.

Since the building is a historic landmark, Steel Studio is working with the property owner and architecture firms that specialize in adaptive reuse like Latent Design from Chicago, Borderless Studio, SOM Chicago and the Illinois Institute of Technology College of Architecture.

“Steel Studio will become a critical anchor space for community and creative practices. This platform is where ideas will be explored and developed with consideration to civic interests, bridge-building, city-building and the cultivation of rigorous and compelling creative activity," she said.

Pacheco also has curated architecture spaces at Exhibit Columbus and the roaming Mobile Art + Action Community Lab. She's won an AIA Chicago Design Excellence Award and serves on Landmarks Illinois’ Board of Directors. She's sought to bring Steel Studio to downtown Gary for years, but the project was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

"I view the space and building as an incubator to activate the environment and encourage people to come out to the Region on weekends and weekdays, both as visitors and for gatherings," she said. "It's a multidisciplinary creative center to build a stronger network and ecosystem of artists."

It will be a place where artists can make and exhibit their artwork. It will host speakers, presentations and symposiums.

"It's an interesting built environment. You can see the city from up high," she said. "It's going to be a center for collaboration that pull together a broader network of artmaking."

Steel Studio, for instance, could partner with IUN and Purdue University Northwest, giving art students a venue to exhibit their work. It will host a podcast with in-depth conversations with local artists and historians. Open houses are tentatively slated for March and April.

It will host a series of pop-up exhibitions, DJs, music performers and film screenings. It will also have a library with books Pacheco rescued from the defunct DuBois Library branch, giving people the chance to sit on the sofa, read a book and look out the window.

"Eyes are on the city of Gary, and the question is how do we rebuild and transform our city," she said. "We have a real opportunity for the city to pursue art, design and historical preservation."

Architects will determine what work can be done to the space. Her hope is that artists can practice in the space, and eventually, over the longer term, live and work there.

She aspirates to help revitalize the downtown of a city that once boomed but has suffered from a host of problems like blight, crime and urban decay for decades.

"There's a really responsible way for thinking about development with the creative sector reimagining and rebuilding spaces. Creative practitioners add populations, and then vacancies become a landscape for creatives," she said. "In terms of cultivating 504 Broadway, it can be an anchor of cultural production and a tremendous attraction. Developing a space like this should be done by adding voices to the conversation, being diverse and being a multidisciplinary space for the creative sector. It has really great potential for connecting people back downtown."

If people come out for art exhibits and cultural experiences, it can create bring more life downtown and create new opportunities for others.

"It can bring people from the Region as well as Chicago to Gary for inspiration, the cultural heritage and the architectural significance," she said. "This is a tremendous opportunity for Northwest Indiana. It's going to mean additional resources to present art, talk about art and see art in downtown Gary. A bunch of projects are already in the works."

To get on the open house guest list, email steelstudiogary@gmail.com.

For more information, visit destinationgary.com.

