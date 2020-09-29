Anonymous donor ushers in Gary’s first baby box, fire chief says

GARY — Thanks to an anonymous donor, the fire department is getting the city's first baby box — a safe place where mothers can discreetly place newborns if they are unable to care for them.

Gary Fire Chief Sean O'Donnell said the Safe Haven Baby Box will be located at Gary’s newest Fire Station No. 5 in the city’s Glen Park section.

This location was selected — as opposed to the high-trafficked areas like Station No. 1 in the downtown area — because it’s more low-key and offers mothers anonymity and protection, O'Donnell said.

“Giving up a child is a very hard thing to have to do, so we wanted mothers to have that anonymity,” O’Donnell said. “But they’re doing the right thing. This gives them a safe place to do that.”

The Indiana Safe Haven Law, first enacted 20 years ago, enables a person to give up an unwanted infant no more than 45 days old — anonymously, and without fear of arrest or prosecution.

As long as there are no signs of intentional abuse on the baby, no information is required of the person leaving the baby in the incubator box, according to the Indiana Department of Child Services.