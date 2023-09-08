GARY — The city broke ground on the second phase of a multimillion-dollar sanitary sewer force main replacement project, Thursday morning.

Once complete, U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan says the sewer improvements will send a clear message:

"Gary's open for business and open for residents."

Mrvan joined city officials and representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during the Thursday groundbreaking ceremony. Once the project is complete, over a mile of deteriorating sewer force main will be replaced. Daniel Vicari, president of the Gary Sanitary District's governing board, said much of the existing force main was installed in the 1960s. With a 42-inch diameter, the current force main is also too small. Vicari explained that the Gary Sanitary District goes beyond just Gary, treating wastewater from Merrillville, Lake Station and Hobart. As these communities continue to grow, the sanitary district's capacity will have to grow as well.

The new force main will be 48 inches in diameter, allowing the Chase Street pump station to handle as much as 80 million gallons of water a day.

"This pump station represents more than just a project for the city of Gary," Vicari said.

Phase one of the project replaced 1,700 feet of combined sewer force main, extending from the Chase Street pump station to just shy of 25th Avenue. Phase one was completed at the end of May and cost just over $5 million.

Phase two will extend from 25th Avenue to 23rd Avenue; it will cost almost $3.5 million. Because the project is authorized under the Water Resources Development Act of 1992, the total costs will be shared with the city paying for 25% and the federal government paying for 75%. The force main improvements are part of the Army Corps' Calumet Region Environmental Infrastructure 219 project.

Col. Kenneth Rockwell, District Commander of the Army Corps' Chicago District, thanked Mrvan for advocating for Northwest Indiana and bringing federal funding to important infrastructure improvements.

Army Corps Project Manager Imad Samara said the third phase of the project will likely begin in the fall of 2024, depending on the availability of funding. The third phase will stretch to 19th Avenue.

The city is working with Highland-based Grimmer Construction Inc. and Indianapolis-based American Structurepoint Engineering.

Mrvan called the project an "economic tool" and said it will allow the city to bring in more businesses and will reduce the risk of flooding for residents. Vicari said having deteriorating, undersized force mains increases the risk that the Little Calumet River and the sewer system could overflow.

"It's a wonderful day for Gary's future," Mrvan said.

