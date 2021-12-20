As waste-to-fuel plant moves forward, Gary residents share questions, concerns

Once at the processing facility, the waste is sorted. Materials like metal, glass and rock are removed and taken to a landfill or recycling center. Materials high in carbon such as paper, timber and soft plastics are prepared into a "feedstock" which is then shredded and dried, ultimately resembling a sort of "fluff." Ewijk said. The feedstock is then loaded onto trucks and taken to the biorefinery in Gary.

Because the project is not a large-scale federal building, Fulcrum is not required to conduct an Environmental Impact Assessment, though the company did have to submit a list of estimated emissions as a part of the air quality permit. According to the air quality permit, the biorefinery would emit pollutants such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds, though Fulcrums' estimated levels are all under the Major Source Thresholds allowed in Lake County.

Ewijk estimates about 90 to 100 trucks would travel in and out of Gary each day, driving exclusively on trucking routes. Once at the biorefinery, the Feedstock is “broken down” using heat. A process that converts the Feedstock into a synthesis gas. The gas is converted into a crude oil substitute and ultimately refined into low carbon, renewable jet fuel.

'GARD' up