As waste-to-fuel plant moves forward, Gary residents share questions, concerns

GARY — Throughout the 80 years David Bullock has lived in Gary, the steel mills and cement plants crowding the lake shore have blocked his ability to fish and enjoy the waterfront. However, the skeletons of Gary's industrial legacy is precisely what makes the city appealing to a new waste-to-fuel plant.
"I'm interested in the environment and it seems like Gary attracts all the waste companies," Bullock said during a recent open house hosted by Fulcrum Bioenergy Inc. "We can't just accept anything. ... I wish more citizens would come out and get first-hand information."
Fulcrum's plans for a waste-to-fuel plant located in the Buffington Harbor area were approved by the Gary Common Council last month. Flyn van Ewijk, director of project development for Fulcrum, explained said that if the Gary biorefinery is completed on schedule, it would be the largest commercial waste-to-fuel plant in the country.
The company is currently in the permitting stage, with construction slated to begin in late 2022 and last two years.
Fulcrum experts were sprinkled throughout the open house, answering questions about the technology they use, local job creation and, most commonly, the environmental impact of the plant. A crowd of about 25 community members wandered among posters detailing the waste-to-fuel process.
The plant would sit on about 75 acres of land, filling the footprint of a former cement factory. The existing industrial infrastructure makes the location ideal for developers. However, for citizens trying to revitalize the lakefront, Fulcrum is a step in the wrong direction.
"Everyone in this company, including myself, we're all environmentalists and we're all about the reuse of waste," said Alain Castro, vice president of development. "We would prefer not to go to some green agricultural field that could be growing agricultural products and put cement. ... what's attractive about Gary is for hundreds of years, there have been industrial plants operating and they left all of the utilities behind."
'A dumping ground'
Bullock said Gary's former industrial buildings are "pollution," that citizens are trying to get rid of. After decades of factories and mills cycling through Gary, some attendees were concerned about the idea of bringing more waste into the city.
"We've become a dumping ground," said Lori Latham, chair of the Environmental and Climate Justice Committee of the NAACP Gary Branch. "We are done with it."
Ewijk explained that no garbage would be processed in Gary; instead the waste would be taken to one of two feedstock processing facilities. Fulcrum does not currently know where these facilities will be located, but the company is eyeing spots in Illinois and elsewhere in Indiana.
Once at the processing facility, the waste is sorted. Materials like metal, glass and rock are removed and taken to a landfill or recycling center. Materials high in carbon such as paper, timber and soft plastics are prepared into a "feedstock" which is then shredded and dried, ultimately resembling a sort of "fluff." Ewijk said. The feedstock is then loaded onto trucks and taken to the biorefinery in Gary.
Because the project is not a large-scale federal building, Fulcrum is not required to conduct an Environmental Impact Assessment, though the company did have to submit a list of estimated emissions as a part of the air quality permit. According to the air quality permit, the biorefinery would emit pollutants such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds, though Fulcrums' estimated levels are all under the Major Source Thresholds allowed in Lake County.
Ewijk estimates about 90 to 100 trucks would travel in and out of Gary each day, driving exclusively on trucking routes. Once at the biorefinery, the Feedstock is “broken down” using heat. A process that converts the Feedstock into a synthesis gas. The gas is converted into a crude oil substitute and ultimately refined into low carbon, renewable jet fuel.
'GARD' up
Ewijk emphasized that none of the feedstock is incinerated and that all of the technology Fulcrum uses has been around for decades. However, actually utilizing the technology for commercial waste-to-fuel production is a relatively new process, which was concerning for some residents. Fulcrum completed construction on its first waste-to-fuel plant outside Reno, Nevada, at the end of the summer. Ewijk said the plant will likely begin selling fuel at the start of 2022.
The Gary biorefinery would be exactly three times larger than the one in Nevada.
This fall, Gary Advocates for Responsible Development, or GARD, was formed in response to the Fulcrum project. The group sent Fulcrum a series of questions, many of which demanded data showing the environmental impact of the Nevada plant.
"Reno is not even done. ... Fulcrum is using Gary Indiana and our lake front as a petri dish," said Kimmie Gordon, GARD member and founder of Brown Faces Green Spaces.
The Gary Common Council approved a development agreement with Fulcrum by a 6-2 vote during the Nov. 16 meeting. The council was given a tight deadline because $375 million of the $500 million The Indiana Finance Authority awarded Fulcrum would have gone into escrow on Nov. 18 if the project was not approved, according to Fulcrum officials.
Common Council President William Godwin, who voted against the proposal, said he was informed the escrow deadline was extended by two weeks, after the fact.
"We shouldn't be rushed into making decisions of this magnitude," Godwin said. "I'm not anti-development, but I think when it comes to environmental issues it is hard to undo."
Godwin would like to see Gary's lakeshore move away from industrialization, instead housing warehouses and other buildings that would support local transportation needs and commercial development.
For the past 21 years Castro has worked on "nothing but renewable energy plants around the world."
While wind and solar are great sources of clean energy, Castro said "we are still unfortunately a society that produces a lot of trash." Fulcrum estimated that once operational, the plant would produce 33 million gallons of fuel per year while diverting 700,000 tons of waste from landfills annually.
Tackling pollution and waste should start with addressing overconsumption, not repurposing trash for fuel, Latham said.
"When we talk about climate action and the way forward and what we should be doing, it's not figuring out how we can continue to make trash," Latham said. "It's figuring out how do we stop making so much trash, how to we pivot to recycling and reducing."
Ewijk said Fulcrum plans on answering all of GARD's questions and will continue holding open houses throughout the construction process.