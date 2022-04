Authorities seek man who attempted tavern robbery, police say

GARY — A man was captured on camera while trying to rob a tavern in Gary, police said.

At 11 p.m. Wednesday a suspect attempted to commit an armed robbery at Bugsy's Tavern in the 4400 block of Broadway, the Gary Police Department said.

The suspect was not successful in their scheme and he ran away from the area on foot.

He was described by witnesses as a black man with a dark complexion who was very tall and slender, police said. The man was wearing a cap, blue medical mask, dark black-rimmed glasses and a dark hooded sweatshirt. He also had a revolver.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Gary Police Department Sgt. Douglas Drummond at 1-877-CRIME-GP or 219-881-1210.

