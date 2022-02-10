 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Avoid area of large fire at Region truck stop, restaurant off I-94, police warn

GARY — Police asked drivers and would-be onlookers to avoid the area of Grant Street and Interstate 94, where firefighters were battling a blaze at the Love's Travel Stop.

There was an elevated risk due to fuel tanks on the property in the 3100 block of Grant Street, police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Drivers were asked to avoid Grant Street from 35th Avenue to Interstate 94 to allow room for emergency vehicles.

Police also asked people not to visit the area to sightsee or take photographs. 

The fire began about 10:40 a.m. and involves a building that houses the truck stop and a Denny's restaurant.

The Gary Fire Department is been fighting the fire with all of its resources and has requested mutual aid, police said.

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this developing story. 

